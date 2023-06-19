Nepal’s two biggest cities ban Bollywood movies RT India





Capital Kathmandu and Pokhara have banned Hindi film screenings in an objectionable line to Adipurush, India’s latest bilingual blockbuster

By Joydeep Sen Gupta

Cinemas in Nepal’s two largest cities – the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara on the shores of Lake Phewa – banned Bollywood films for a period “objectionable” line in a new Indian action movie, “Adipurush”, which was released on June 16. The film is shot in the Telugu language, which is widely spoken in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the national language of India, Hindi. The film is based on the Hindu epic “Ramayana”, and is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by Indian companies T-Series and Retrophiles. It stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. The mayors of Kathmandu and Pokhara have objected to a line that calls out one of the main characters, Janaki, “India’s Daughter.” Janaki is another name for the goddess Sita, wife of the Hindu god Lord Ram, who was abducted by the demon king Ravana in the ‘Ramayana’. The Hindus of Nepal make up about 80% of the population and believe that Sita was born in Janakpur in modern Nepal. Janakpur was once part of the Kingdom of Mithila under King Janak and is about 220 km from Kathmandu on the border with India. The name Janaki comes from the fact that, in the epic, Sita was adopted by King Janak and brought up as his daughter.











Balendra Shah, mayor of Kathmandu, posted a message on social media ordering cinemas in the capital to stop screening all Bollywood films. The makers of ‘Adipurush’ have been urged to remove the “reprehensible dialogue” he added. “No Indian film will be allowed to be screened in Kathmandu Municipality until this objectionable part is removed from the film,” the read message. Dhanraj Acharya, mayor of the metropolitan city of Pokhara, also asked cinemas to stop showing Bollywood films, according to Indian news agency ANI. The film’s co-writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, agreed to rework some dialogue, saying: “I wrote over 4,000 lines of dialogue for ‘Adipurush’, but some feelings were hurt by five lines.” It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to “hurting the feelings” of people in Nepal or India. ‘Adipurush’ was panoramic by film critics but nevertheless had a successful opening, earning the equivalent of more than $41 million around the world during its first weekend of screening. The film broke the record set by “Pathaan”, released in January and starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh. The Sanskrit poem “Ramayana” by legendary bandit-turned-poet Valmiki is hugely popular in India and was made into a television series in the 1980s on the public broadcaster Doordarshan. It has also been a source of controversy, such as in 2011 when the University of Delhi had to drop an essay by scholar AK Ramanujan on the various iterations of the epic after protests from Hindu fundamentalist groups who challenged his work. Bollywood and Nepal have also had a difficult relationship. In 2000, four people were killed in riots in Kathmandu over alleged anti-Nepalese remarks by Indian actor Hrithik Roshan, which he vehemently denied.

