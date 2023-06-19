Mt. Baldy search continues for missing actor





Authorities have resumed a limited search for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy five months ago. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff, Sands, 65, was last seen in January of this year while hiking. His car was found a few days later. After Sands disappeared, search and rescue teams conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteer search hours exceeding 500 hours, officials said. In addition to the Sands rescue, eight independent search and rescue operations were conducted in the Mount Baldy area. Just days before Sands was reported missing, Jin Chung, 75, was rescued after he never returned from a hike days earlier. The missing cases both came after a woman was killed when she slipped down an icy hill about 500ft. The treacherous icy hills, hiking expert Cris Hazzard told Fox News Digital, are what usually get hikers in trouble in this part of the Angeles National Forest. RELATED COVERAGE: The “extremely dangerous” conditions that claimed the hiker’s life and just weeks before her death prompted local authorities to encourage hikers including experienced, to avoid the sector for the time being. “Please know that current conditions on Mount Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. . Due to the strong winds, the snow turned to ice, making the hike extremely dangerous,” authorities warned. Authorities said the Sands missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Beelker with the Fontana station at 909-356-6710. Mount Baldy in the Angeles National Forest, about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, is a magnet for hikers who trek through alpine forests and the double switchbacks around its 10,000 m peak. feet. On a clear day, visitors to the summit can see all the way to Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean, Hazzard said. Sands is known for his roles in several films, including the 1985 feature “A Room with a View”, “Warlock” and “Leaving Las Vegas”. FOX News Digital contributed to this report.

