Pono Brewing will close its Hollywood neighborhood pub





Nearly a year after Pono opened its first Hollywood neighborhood pub, the brand announces that it will abandon the space and return to its original model: no bricks and mortar. Today, the company announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing Pono Brew Labs, located at 1728 NE 40th Ave. The restaurant and bar opened in late August 2022. The social media post cited a lack of customers and high costs. Running a business is never easy and trying to run a full restaurant, bar and brasserie after the COVID pandemic is even harder, the statement said. Unfortunately, there was not enough traffic to meet the expenses. We wanted to bring something unique to the Hollywood neighborhood and all of Portland, but unfortunately the timing just wasn’t right and all the hurdles to rehabilitating an old space proved to be huge. Pono has certainly brought something different to the local brewery scene. When the founders revived the empty, no-frills space at Columbia River Brewing, they did so with a bold aesthetic. The walls have been given a fresh coat of paint in the brand’s signature shades of red, yellow and green. The cabins have also been ripped out and covered in new vinyl and the flooring has been redone throughout. The owners had to go down to the sub floors for repairs in the bathroom and kitchen. It was pretty beat up, said Erick Russ, co-founder and chief sales officer of Pono. WW at the time, like someone just threw up their hands and walked away. Beyond looks, Pono stood out with its stellar menu of Asian and Pacific Islander-inspired dishes. You really can’t go wrong building an entire meal out of the entrees, which include vegetarian Filipino beef and lumpia, Kalua pork sliders, fries topped with more of that pork or beef bulgogi, wings of Sticky garlic shoyu and crab and cream cheese rangoons. There are also more substantial main courses, such as Korean Fried Chicken, Kalbi Short Ribs, Loco Moco and Stewed then Fried Pork Belly. Proper brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt. Proper brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt. The building has 24 faucets, which Pono used to pour offerings made in the 7-barrel copper and stainless steel brewery Pono inherited from the Columbia River. It is still located in the basement of the building, visible from the bay windows of the dining rooms. The founders said they plan to use it to test new hops from Crosby Hop Farm to Woodburn and St. Pauls Willamette Valley Hops. Most Ponos beer continued to be made at Zoiglhaus Brewing in Lent. Ponos’ Facebook announcement said it would continue to operate before the pub opened as Pono Brew Labs, which means you should still be able to find plenty of its beers around town, like Aloha Mr. Hand Pilsner and Pineapple Express Kolsch. Fans still have a few more days to pop in and order mouth-watering Kalua pork and lumpia. Pono Brew Labs’ last day of service is Wednesday, June 21. Proper brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wweek.com/drink/2023/06/19/pono-brewing-will-close-its-hollywood-district-pub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos