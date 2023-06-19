Bollywood actress Pednekar invests in Chrome Asia hotel in Goa

India: Famous Bollywood actress, Bhumi Pednekar, has invested in Chrome Asia Hospitality Group’s first foray into the luxury hospitality sector, with the group’s first boutique hotel in Goa under the Kaia brand.

Since its launch three years ago, Chrome Hospitality has operated a multi-brand portfolio across India, although Kaia is the group’s first luxury boutique hotel in Goa.

In Bombay, the group now co-owns eight restaurants and consults 12 other sites, while launching its Shy! the city’s flagship brand earlier this year. Chrome Hospitality also made its first foray into luxury living space in 2023, launching Kaia at Ashvem in Goa.

pednekar said Forbes India: Catering and hotels are two sectors that have always fascinated me. I am a foodie and I love to travel. When this collaboration was born, what excited me the most was that the property was located in Goa, where I belong and have spent many years of my life traveling. Plus, it was a brand that championed sustainability, something that’s close to my heart.

“We also want to move to other unique places that wouldn’t be easily accessible to people. We hope that through our brand we can make these places known,” she added.

Chrome Hospitality Founder Pawan Shahri said, “We want to introduce a new segment that will focus on eco-conscious living and provide localized experiences. Bhumis’ philosophy of slow living aligns with our brand vision.

Shahri plans to expand the Kaia brand footprint to five locations by 2026, including Ranthambore, Coorg and Kerala.

Pednekar told the same publication that F&B businesses appealed to him, as well as businesses that are “smart enough to adapt to new lifestyles” and “looking to go green.”