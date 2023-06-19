The update | Field of Dreams actor at the Scrappers event

NILES, Ohio The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will present Dinner on the Diamond with Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown on Saturday, September 30 at Eastwood Field.

Brown played the father of Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) in the acclaimed 1989 film.

The Diamond Dinner will consist of a buffet dinner, silent auction and 50/50 drawing, presentation and Q&A with Brown, outfield photos and a screening of the film Field of Dreams. Guests may bring gloves and play catch in the outfield.

VIP meet and greet table tickets are available to guarantee time with Brown. These include dinner and two drink tickets. Tickets for a VIP table are $100 each and $700 for a full VIP table (eight people). General table tickets include dinner and cost $75 each and $500 for a full table (eight people). Tickets are on sale HERE.

Early entry for VIPs will be at 5:00 p.m., with the main gate opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Summer Arts Festival is looking for volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio The Summer Arts Festival is looking for volunteers for this year’s event, which will take place July 8-9 in Wean Park downtown.

The festival brings together artists, performers, musicians and art enthusiasts.

Volunteers play an essential role in the success of the event. To register as a volunteer or for more information, go to ysu.edu/sfa before July 1. Contact Katie Merrill at [email protected] with any questions.

Tickets on sale for the USFL playoff game, the championship

CANTON, Ohio Tickets are on sale for the USFL North Division Championship on Saturday, June 24 and the USFL Championship on Saturday, July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Maulers will face the Philadelphia Stars in the North Division Championship, with the winner facing either Birmingham or New Orleans for the title.

Prizes range from $30 to $100 for the Division Championship and $33 to $120 for the Championship. Both games start at 8 p.m. Promotional rates for groups and season ticket holders are available. All tickets can be purchased online HERE.

Each match ticket also grants access to a special pre-match fan celebration, with entertainment to be announced shortly.

The USFL is a professional spring football league that plays in four hub cities, including Guangzhou. The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals shared Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Hall of Fame Village campus during the regular season.

July 3 fireworks celebration in Westminster

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. Westminster Colleges’ annual Independence Day celebration, complete with concert and fireworks, will be held Monday, July 3 at Brittain Lake on campus.

The old-fashioned, family-focused celebration, now in its 32nd year, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with music from the River City Brass Band. Ryan Keeling, Director of Choral Activities at Westminster College, will be the guest soloist.

The evening will be crowned by a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, although a voluntary offering is taken.

Attendance in recent years has reached over 5,000, so it is suggested to arrive early. Free parking is available across the Westminster campus.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will also be on site.

In case of rain, the concert will take place at the Anderson Amphitheater.

Sip and paint at the Jewish Community Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio The Youngstown Jewish Community Center is offering a two-hour paint and sip class at 6 p.m. on June 29, for ages 18 and up, at the Logan Campus, 3245 Logan Way.

Participants will create an inspiring pineapple-themed painting while sipping on tropical drinks. The cost is $25 for JCC members and $30 for non-members. Register HERE.

