Placer County Fair returns for its 85th year
(KTXL) Placer County’s longest-running event returns this week.
The Placer County Fair is back for its 85th year at @the Grounds in Roseville at 700 Event Center Drive.
It starts on Thursday June 25 and continues until Sunday June 25.
Officials expect the fair to attract more than 15,000 visitors this year.
According to a press release from Placer Valley Tourism, the fair began during the Great Depression.
The fair is an annual tradition for so many families and, in some cases, a few generations, Kim Summers, general manager of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism, said in the release. We couldn’t wait to celebrate our 85th birthday and start the summer together.
Officials said the fair will feature two carnival areas, one for adults and teens and the other more child-friendly.
The adult and teen carnival will feature games and rides like the Drop Tower, while the kid-friendly carnival features bumper cars and a super slide.
The Placer County Fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
On Sundays, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The programming of entertainment and food at fairs
Carnival areas have been moved to pave the way for the return of racing at the All-American Speedway, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The race will feature cars over 100 miles per hour with different racing divisions such as the Wild West Super Series (closed wheel) and Velocity Solar Modified (open wheel).
We are thrilled to have him back,” race organizer Bill McAnally said in the statement. It has always been a grandstand-filled event. We all see a lot of value in it.
Racing fans can attend the event with a ticket for the show and a separate ticket for the races.
Race tickets are $26 for ages 13 and up and $19 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and under participate in the races for free.
Other entertainment includes free concerts with The Spazmatics on Thursday, Wonder Bread 5 on Friday, Outlaw Mariachi on Saturday and Adam Alddama and the Aces on Sunday.
Concerts are held at the Attaway Pavilion, where patrons can also purchase beer and wine.
Daily entertainment includes Circus Imagination, illusionist Sean Watson-Master and Wild About Monkeys.
As for food, the fair will have around 20 food vendors, offering fried corn dogs, cotton candy, ceviche and lemonade.
How much are the tickets ?
Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-13, and children 5 and under are free.
Tickets for military and seniors 65 and older are $8. Show attendees could save $2 on their tickets if they purchased ahead of the show online.
Presale carnival wristbands for the entire four-day event are $30, while presale is $8 per day for adults, $6 for military and seniors, and $4 for children from 6 to 11 years old.
Tap or click here to buy tickets.
As for parking, it will cost $10 per day, but visitors to the fair can purchase a four-day parking pass for $35 before the fair.
