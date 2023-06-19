Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longos has revealed the cause of death





days of our lives The cause of death of star Cody Longos has been revealed. Longo, who was known for playing Nicholas Nikki Alamain on the NBC daytime soap opera, died Feb. 8. He was reportedly found by police at his Austin, Texas home after his wife, Stephanie Clark, asked them to check in while she was at work. Longos’ death report, which was obtained by TMZ, ruled that he died of chronic ethanol abuse. This is more commonly known as alcohol abuse. Speaking about Longos’ death, Clark said in a statement that Cody is our whole world. The children and I are broken and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you. In addition to days of our livesLongo was known for his recurring roles on the ABC Familys gym drama Hit or miss, Nashvilleand TeenNick show hollywood heights. In the latter, Longo played the role of Eddie Duran for 78 episodes. The actor also appeared as a guest star on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Nathan Culver, and played Jo Danvilles son Tyler Josephson in two episodes of Specialist: New York. He joins the cast of days of our lives in 2011. Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2021 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Longo is survived by his wife and three children. Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo died in February 2023 ” height=”1486″ width=”1981″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:auto-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0126%"/> Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo died in February 2023 (Getty Pictures) If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour national helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website. here. If you are a child and need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and are concerned about a child , on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for Child Abuse (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

