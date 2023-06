Espresso Chocolate Almond Pie in North Hollywood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After running an errand in Los Angeles on Saturday, I was driving aimlessly through the NoHo Arts District when I came across a stretch of Magnolia Boulevard filled with restaurants. There were ramen parlors, lively breakfasts, patisseries, pubs, and a colorful Mexican restaurant with ample outdoor space. I decided this was a good street to stop for lunch. Chicken tenders and fries at Dave’s Hot Chicken. Although several places looked attractive, I headed to Dave’s Hot Chickena chain I first heard of years ago that for a while seemed to open new stores every month in the LA area. There are seven heat levels ranging from ‘no spice’ to ‘harvester’, with the latter’s photo showing a chicken tenderloin coated in a brick-red spice mix that hurts just to look at it. I went with the “hot” level, the third-spiciest, which was tangy but proved manageable. Two juicy tenderloins come with a mound of ply-cut fries, slices of white bread, and a few packets of “Dave’s Sauce” to brush on the bird. A good meal, but Baba’s Hot Chicken on California Avenue serves a premium product. And Baba’s “hot” level is really formidable. After lunch, I walked along Magnolia Avenue and saw a sign that said Republic of Pie. A republic of pâté? Where is this enchanted state, and how to become a citizen? Republic of Pie’s storefront offers many varieties of fruit or cream pies. A display case containing around 20 different types of pie – roughly an equal mix between fruit and cream varieties – greets customers at the entrance. There were classic apple, marionberry, cherry, banana cream and chocolate cream. Such a variety made it difficult to choose, so I decided to go for something I had never seen: an espresso chocolate almond tart. I grabbed a (potent) nitro cold brew and sat in the bakery’s cool, expansive interior; a look at Yelp photos revealed the space is used for live performances. A few minutes later, a generous slice of pie constructed with a mountain of espresso cream filling topped with thinly sliced ​​almonds was placed in front of me. Sweet but not overpowering, the espresso flavor took center stage, with the layer of almonds and chocolate cream providing delicate counterpoints. I whipped up the airy batter in minutes. After having lunch and dessert, I headed to my car and then started the journey back to Bakersfield.

