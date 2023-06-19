Entertainment
A girl followed me home after a concert in Kenya: singer Sukhbir
Punjabi singer-songwriter Sukhbir Singh, also known as Prince of Bhangra, is a name to be reckoned with. Have sung chartbusters such as Ishq Tera Tadpave (1999), Saudia Khara Khara (Good Newwz2019), and Ball Ball (Someone’s brother, someone’s life), the musician continues to garner praise from his fans. In free-wheeling conversation, Singh talks about music, his inspiration, upcoming projects, and odd encounters with fans.
STAY RELEVANT
I keep an eye on current trends and charts. For example, artists like Shubh and AP Dhillon seem to be current youth favorites. So I listen very carefully to their production and their lyrics to understand what elements of the song appeal to listeners. That said, when I left Bill Bill Akh (Someone’s brother, someone’s life, 2023) for Salman Khan, the requirement was for a typical Punjabi song. In such cases, you forget what is trending and follow the demands of the movie. So don’t just follow trends, follow your heart and create your own trend!
INSPIRATION BEHIND POPULAR NUMBERS
Saudia Khara Khara was the first song my dad wrote for me. He is a gyani-ji in the Sikh community, so he only writes devotional/spiritual songs. But when I asked him to write a song for me, he wrote this one. So, I made it a dance number with a catchy hook. And in case of Ishq Tera Tadpave, the inspiration came from the song itself. At the beginning, I only had the melody and that made me move forward.
MUSIC CREATION PROCESS
When creating a song, for me, the chorus has to be the strongest element. So I start with the chorus and gradually create the rest of the song. So if I’m happy with the chorus, baaki ka song toh fir ban hi jaata hai. Moreover, if the final song makes me dance in the studio, then I am absolutely sure that it will perform well and also bring joy to the listeners.
WEIRDEST FAN DATING STORY
Kenya mein ek ladki peeche pad gayi thi aur ghar tak pohonch gayi thi. She followed me home after a live show I did and even slept outside my house. Then my mom woke up and asked yeh kya hai? It took us a while to convince the girl to go home. Phir uske aage peeche kuch nhi hua.
MEMORIES OF CHANDIGARH
In the 1980s, my older brother studied there and I, a teenager, visited him. We cycled and went to Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake where we then went pedal boating. It was a serene and loving experience.
ON UPCOMING PROJECTS
I’m working on the remake of my first song, Punjabi Munde Paun Bhangra, for a film directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by Nidhi Dutta. It’s an exciting project and the song is coming out well. Well shoot it this month and it will be out by the end of the year. I have also invested in start-ups. I have funded 23 Indian start-ups so far, including one in Punjab. I plan to get involved in more Punjab start-ups to stop the trend of young Punjabs leaving India and moving abroad to earn money. My goal is to bring attention back to our country.
#RAPIDFIRE
If you weren’t a musician, would you have been?
I would have been a pilot, at first, but now an investor.
A Punjabi musician to watch?
Shubh is awesome; AP Dhillon is fantastic!
Are you currently listening?
AP Dhillons track record; especially Intense.
An international artist with whom you would like to collaborate?
Akon is a good friend, so I hope he
If someone wants to redo one of your hits, who and which one?
I think, AP Dhillon and the song Nachdilet’s see what he can do with it.
An underrated musician?
AP Singh and AJ Singh
Guitar or piano?
Piano
Albums or singles?
Simple
Best compliment you’ve received for your music?
Oh ho ho ho (Ishq Tera TadpaveRevive the dead too!
Recording studio or live set?
Live game
|
