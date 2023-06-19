‘Hollywood Heights’ Cody Longo Cause of Death Revealed





Actor and musician Cody Longo died in Austin, Texas earlier this year apparently from chronic drinking. According to a Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by TMZ. (Ethanol is the main chemical compound found in alcoholic beverages.) Representatives from the Office of Medical Examiners were not immediately available Monday to respond to The Times’ request for comment. Longos’ death was announced in February after Austin police officers found the 34-year-old actor unresponsive on his bed inside his apartment, according to cast rep and friend Alex Gittelson. Longos’ wife, who worked at a dance studio, alerted authorities after they had trouble reaching him. At the time of his death, family members, who called Longo the best dad and best father, reported that the actor had dealt with alcoholism and had gone to rehab the previous summer. A representative for the Longos family was not immediately available Monday for comment. Longo started acting as a teenager and found his big break as a recurring character in the teen drama Make It or Break It in 2009. He is best known for his roles on the NBC soap opera and now Peacock Days of Our Lives, appearing in eight episodes in 2011. He also appeared as rock star Eddie Duran on the show Nick at Nite Hollywood Heights. In recent years, Longo, who was sometimes credited as Cody Anthony, quit acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, Gittelson said. We had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to return to acting this year, he said in an email. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be sorely missed. The Travis County Medical Examiners’ Office said that since 2015, 9-10 percent of natural deaths handled by their department are attributed to chronic alcohol abuse. Nationwide, more than 140,000 people have died from alcohol-related causes, the fourth preventable cause of death, behind tobacco, poor diet and physical inactivity, and illegal drugs, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

