July 7 | Wicked Karma presents Beyond Bollywood with DJ RDX and DJ RKay





Wicked Karma’s Beyond Bollywood Dance Party Last year Bollywood’s takeover of Monkey Loft was an unprecedented success and now we’re back to do it again! You can watch the venue go on all night long from its main hall, downstairs where you can grab a bite to eat (do vegetarian and non-vegetarian PNW) upstairs when The Deck comes to life at 11 hours, the Monkey Loft guest experience is enhanced with a truly unique outdoor addition featuring a fireplace, multiple seating areas, and stunning skyline views. PARTY INFORMATION friday 7 july Doors open at 10 p.m., Rooftop opens at 11 p.m. 21+ with a valid state-issued ID (https://lcb.wa.gov/enforcement…) Music by DJ RDX and DJ Rkay Latest and greatest bollywood hits of all time, EDM and house remix Snacks to buy downstairs (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) Party late until 4am! PLACE 2915 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134 Monkey Loft is a popular venue that demands a loyal following in Seattle and is known for its regular house and EDM parties. They’ve been a destination for late-night partiers who like to shut down a party and then jump in to keep it going. The Monkey Loft gradually opens at night from its main room at 10 a.m. and the terrace will open at 11 a.m. PERFORMER: DJ RDX DJ RDX has over 20 years of experience as a DJ. You might have seen him at some of the biggest desi events in Seattle like CRY Holi/Dandiya events, Tiranga Dandiya, opening for famous Mumbai producer and DJ Nawed Khan and Akbar Sami and much more! He also writes and produces eclectic original Hindi music for On to Seattle. PERFORMER: DJ RKAY DJ Rkay adds creativity and energy to every performance, which has proven to be a winning formula as it focuses on Bollywood EDM, top 40 and progressive mix. He has been a resident performer at various clubs and casinos in addition to yacht parties and private parties. Land reconnaissance Wicked Karma would like to acknowledge that we operate on the traditional land of Seattle’s original inhabitants, the Duwamish people past and present and gratefully honor the land itself and the Duwamish tribe.

