



The latest series of Sally Wainwrights’ gritty crime drama Happy Valley, identifiably set in the Calder Valley and starring Sarah Lancashire as the hard-nosed Sgt Catherine Cawood, was already scheduled to be shot in Dean Clough, and the factory buildings are so impressive that Secret Invasion decided to shoot some scenes there as well. Meanwhile, Happy Valley used an empty floor as the interior of the police station (fifth floor, F Mill, since you ask) and the Engine Room cafe (ground floor, F Mill) for a scene between Catherine and her ex-husband, Richard. You can sit on his chair. You can also sit at the table (left side, back corner) in Pride and Provenance, a charming, high-ceilinged, exposed-brick bar and restaurant next to Piece Hall, where Samuel L Jackson sipped his coffee (Black Vanilla Americano syrup) between shots. The security team spent a lot of time here, owner Melanie Thompson recalls, and the stunt team used the basement bar for private dinners. She and Marvel Comic fans (who descended on Halifax) also got an in-ring view of some bizarre action, such as crowds of revelers and a bomb squad running around the yard. Despite being closed for regular business for much of filming, it was worth it, says Melanie. It’s not [happening in] London or Manchester, but here in the north. People were really excited. It’s like Hollywood has come to town. Ross Denby, owner of Pages n Pixels, a comic shop in one of the Piece Halls units, goes further: were now technically part of the Marvel Comic Universe, he says, before attempting to explain the backstory of Secret Invasion (something to do with Skrulls and shapeshifting invaders and Nick Fury coming back from somewhere to settle things. A bit rebellious but on the side of good). Denby questioned the team about the plots, to no avail, but they made it clear that the events of Piece Hall are key to the plot.

