Northwest Fourth Fest returns to Now Arena at Hoffman Estates June 29-July 2





Northwest Fourth Fest will return this month to provide attendees with four days of fun, food, fireworks and musical entertainment outside the Now Arena at Hoffman Estates. Local favorites American English, Hi Infidelity and 7th Heaven will be among the bands performing during the festival, which runs from Thursday June 29 to Sunday July 2. This will be the festival’s second year of return after back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year’s parade, “Hoffman Estates – Celebrating the American Dream,” will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 and continue northeast along Illinois Boulevard through the village from Paris Lane to Evanston Street. The festival fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday July 2, while 7th Heaven takes a half-hour break after its 8:30 p.m. performance. The carnival at the festival site will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and from noon to 11 p.m. on July 1 and 2. Entrance to the park, shows and attractions in the Kids Zone is free. There are additional charges for food, beverages, and carnival rides. The band ARRA will perform at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Village Green Amphitheater as part of the Summer Sounds on the Green concert series. Mike & Joe — Live will play at 8 p.m. June 30 on the Hideaway Brew Garden Stage. American English will perform at 5:30 p.m. on July 1 on the main stage, followed at 8:30 p.m. by Hi Infidelity. David’s House will take to the main stage at 5:30 p.m. on July 2 to open the 8:30 p.m. show from 7th Heaven. Other activities include bingo, a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon tornado, and an inflatable bungee course, slide, and obstacle course. Northwest Fourth Fest, hosted by the Village of Hoffman Estates and Hoffman Estates Park District, has 9,000 free parking spaces with multiple routes to the grounds at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. For more detailed information on all attractions and schedules, visit northwestfourthfest.com or call the hotline at (847) 252-5446.

