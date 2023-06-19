Entertainment
Street fairs blending entertainment, culture and arts attract modest attendance
After a busy weekend at the street fair, Rhonda Trusty is feeling humbled.
I am very happy to see that the event brought smiles to so many faces, she said.
Trusty is the executive director of the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District, which organizes the annual event.
This year, around 170 places were visited by locals, including stalls, food trucks and businesses.
Two stages hosted entertainment such as music, improvisation, magic and jugglers. There were also performances by local dance companies outside City Hall.
The Saturday fair included a new event, the Prairie Pop Culture Celebration, as well as the Farmers Market, a classic car show and a witch experience with crystals and psychic readings.
And, of course, there were tons of activities for kids, which Trusty said the street fair was for.
They look forward to the jugglers, the princesses, the balloon lady and the makeup, she said.
We promote it as a free, family-friendly event, but, of course, behind the scenes, nothing is free. I cannot thank the community and our sponsors enough, she said.
Trusty said many vendors offer hands-on activities for families. This includes Power 99 and Beach Radio, which distributed approximately 11,000 tree seedlings for planting.
That, in itself, adds to the street fair atmosphere, Trusty said.
Next year, she said, Trusty hopes to build on the event partnership with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to add even more elements of Indigenous culture.
Several tepees lined the shore, with different stations set up to show off cultural values. This included teachings in medicine and drumming, scraping moose hide, smoking meat, pearling, and frying fish.
Elmer Ballantyne led powwow dance demonstrations.
Ballantyne, a member of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, said these types of events became popular after residential schools. After the government disapproved of Indigenous culture, the ceremony became a crucial step towards healing, he explained.
It became a party as we see it today. It’s getting a little more commercialized, more competitive, but we still have traditional powwows in our communities, Ballantyne said.
It is also an opportunity to bring together indigenous and non-indigenous peoples, he said.
It’s educating people. Were not out to hurt anyone, weren’t going to try to impose our culture or our tradition on them, but were asking for acceptance, respect, because they were trying to do the same, a said Ballantyne.
There are other cultural events that are not aboriginal. I try to make it a point to go see what’s going on.
About 100 vendors lined Central Avenue for the fair. Booths ranged from local businesses, nonprofits, food, and art.
One of the vendors was Nick Sochaski, who creates metal art and sculptures from recycled materials from machine shops, farmyards and the landfill.
The exhibits he exhibited were made of metal from shopping carts, swing sets, car parts, appliance parts and barbed wire, he described.
A lot of people came in and said it was probably one of the most unique things they’ve seen here. I always love to hear that, it’s just nice to have something that excites both men, women and children, he said.
Sochaski is from Waldheim. He often participates in events in Wakaw, Saskatoon, Melfort and has participated in the Prince Albert exhibition, but never in the street fair.
It’s a great place to come. Its been a great turnout, said Sochaski.
Trusty estimated that this year’s turnout exceeded previous years. In 2021, she said many visitors and vendors were still hesitant to attend public events, even if there were no COVID-19 restrictions.
