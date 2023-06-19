Ledisi, Raphael Saadiq and others perform – Billboard





The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia. Butcher Brown, Digable Planets, Ledisi and the West Coast Get Down with Leon Bridges and Raphael Saadiq. Cheers Father’s Day, Juneteenth, hip-hop’s 50sebirthday, black music month and pride month. There was something for everyone on day two of the annual Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (June 18). Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news “You love music like me; you want every drop,” said festival host Arsenio Hall in his welcoming remarks. “I’ll be ringmaster of the circle of jazz artists today… And there’s only one rule. Leave all your worries behind and host a musical picnic like no other. And the Bowl’s sold-out crowd did just that, starting with LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District) youth group Beyond the Bell All District Jazz Big Band with special guest Charlie Young. Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection then put a different spin on inspirational music. Dubbed ‘the godfather of gospel bass’, the Grammy winner Gouché – who has played for Mary Mary, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin – first led the group in a smooth and moving version of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ . Then the band, which included Gouché’s nephew Davion Farris, followed up with several more songs, including the Clark Sisters classic “You Brought the Sunshine” and covers of two songs recorded by gospel star Fred Hammond, ” Let the Praise Begin” and “Blessed”, featuring special guests Eric Dawkins (with dance assistance from SC Drum Line’s Cardinal Divas) and another of Gouché’s nephew, D Smoke, respectively. During the late afternoon phase of the festival, jazz and world music aficionados were treated to invigorating sets from Richmond, Virginia, the Butcher Brown Quintet and Boukman Eksperyans. The latter courted with their fresh and penetrating fusion of jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk and R&B on songs like “Frontline” and “It Was Me.” Among the eight selections performed by the Grammy-nominated Haitian group Book an experience during his crowd-pleasing set, there was “Jou Nou Revolte Granbwa Ile”, “Kalfou O!” and “Tan Bou”. Big Freedia performs at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 18, 2023. New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels then took audiences to the next level with their unique brand of soul, funk, R&B, rock, pop and jazz. Raising the high-energy bar with the raucous “Turn It Up” and “Rebel Rock,” the set turned the volume up all the way when bouncy music master Big Freedia took the stage — and had it twerking — for a remarkable three-set of songs: “I Heard”, “NO Bounce” and “Gin in My System”. Thirty years have passed since Digable Planets released their gold-certified debut album. Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space). But the Bowl’s warm reception to the rap trio made it seem like only yesterday when the album’s lead single, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” became a Billboard Hot 100 hit. top 15 and won the band a Grammy for Best. rap show. Before closing their appearance with this song and a standing ovation, Digable Planets went through other tracks from the debut album “Where I’m From”, “Escapism (Getting’ Free)” and “Nickel Bags”, plus “It’s Good to Be Here”, “Cool Breezes” and “Graffiti” – and proved that it had lost none of its enduring magic. Ledisi performs at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 18, 2023. Mathew Imaging/LA Phil Ledisi and her versatile four-octave soprano kept the audience captivated in a constant mode of cheers and applause during her 45-minute appearance. Standout performances included “Add to Me”, the colorful scat-tinged “Alright” (“It’s a jazz festival, so you must have some scatting”), the autobiographical “Pieces of Me”, the latest single “I Need to Know” and the searing ballad “Anything for You,” which won the singer-songwriter a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2021. The West Coast Get Down collective, along with founder and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, closed the festival with Grammy-winning special guests Leon Bridges and Raphael Saadiq. Bridges’ set with the band featured a well-received three-song medley: “Born Again,” “Bad Bad News,” and “Kings and Queens.” An effervescent Saadiq rocked the stage with his bass guitar on “You’re the One That I Like”, “The Sun” and “Skyy, Can You Feel Me”. The 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival was hosted by Washington and jazz icon Herbie Hancock. On opening day (June 17), the Hall host hosted artists St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Poncho Sanchez, Bell Biv DeVoe, Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA, Washington and Samara Joy, double Grammy winner this year for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

