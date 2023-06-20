Chris Hemsworth hails Arnold Schwarzenegger’s coaching as a ‘dream come true’ | Entertainment





Chris Hemsworth admitted it was a “dream come true” to train with Arnold Schwarzenegger. “pretty special” to cross paths with his hero, especially because they recently shot a promotional video but could not meet to film together. Chris told People magazine: I don’t know what it was like for them to meet us. But it was kind of a dream come true… [He was] as graceful and kind as I had hoped.” About the Netflix promo, he added: We were on green screens in different countries. So to work with him, meet him It was a pretty special moment.” The “FUBAR” actor Arnold shared the frenzy of fans when she shared a post-workout photo on Twitter of himself and Chris smiling together. He captioned his photo: First we get our pump, then we’ll pump the fantastic fans in Brazil.” The ‘Extraction 2’ actor shared the same photo on his Instagram account. He wrote: You never know who you’ll bump into at the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only.(sic)” The former California governor was quick to praise his new pal. He commented: Look how pumped you are. The deltas. The triceps.(sic) Chris’ older brother couldn’t hide his jealousy over his brother’s stardom. He commented: I’m officially jealous.” Tennis legend Serena Williams also had a touch of the green-eyed monster. She commented on Chris’ post: Noooo now I’m super jealous. (sic)” At the Tudum event, Chris confirmed that plans for a third “Extraction” movie were in the works. He told the audience: “We wouldn’t be here without you, so thank you very much. I love you all. “This is the warmest welcome we have ever had, you guys are amazing. “I know we just released ‘Extraction 2’, but is anyone interested in seeing more Tyler Rake in the future? “Well guess what? Between us friends we’re already talking about ‘Extraction 3’. Thanks for the reply.”

