7 Actors Who Could Replace Henry Cavill As Superman In The DC Universe

Finding a new actor to replace Henry Cavill as Superman is going to be a daunting task, but here are six actors who are perfect replacements.

Following Henry Cavill’s departure from the role of Superman, the search for a new actor to don the Man of Steel’s iconic red cape is ongoing as James Gunn and company seek to find the next Superman, the one which will make its debut in the first film in the new DC shared universe.

The casting process for such an important role is rigorous, as the actor must not only embody Superman’s physique and strength, but also capture the character’s inherent goodness and moral code. The new Superman will need to have a commanding presence and a certain charm to bring the character to life in a way that audiences will love.

Many names were rumored to be considered for the role, including rising stars and established actors. Whoever takes on the role of Superman will have big shoes to fill, after Cavill tagged the character. However, with the right actor and the right script, the new Superman movie has the potential to be a hit with audiences around the world.

As the search for a new Superman continues, fans can’t wait to see who will be chosen to bring the Man of Steel back to the big screen. DC is rumored to be closing in on its new Man of Steel, but we have our own suggestions for actors DC should consider for the role.