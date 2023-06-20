Greeley Stampede adds The Nerveless Nocks to daily lineup

Visitors to the 101st Greeley Stampede are in for a treat as event organizers have worked to bolster daily live entertainment offerings.

In addition to adding trick roper Spencer Rose at rodeo events and the Red Dirt Day concert on the CIVITAS Park Free Stage, General Manager Justin Watada and his team have added another exciting feature to the program.

We are always looking to add more different entertainment to the Stampede each year, explained Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator. This year we bring The Nerveless Nocks to play.

Hailing from Sarasota, Florida, the Nerveless Nocks are bringing their death globe and giant poles to northern Colorado for a hair-raising show sure to entertain visitors of all ages.

My dad played the sway poles on the Ed Sullivan Show at the same time the Beatles played there, said Michelangelo Nock, president and CEO of the family business. We’ve worked at the Calgary Stampede, but never at the Greeley Stampede, so that’s exciting.

His Cyrus Nock will showcase his dirt bike prowess as he spins and turns inside a giant steel globe. Her daughter Angelina Nock will increase the thrill as she climbs inside the globe to stand in the middle as her brother passes her.

Angelina Nock will also perform on the stabilizing poles, which are giant flexible poles that swing back and forth high in the air. She will climb the poles to perform a variety of stunts without a harness, net, or other safety gear.

Stunts and circus acts have been in the Nock family blood for nine generations.

The roots of the family circus date back to the early 1700s and the group was legally established as the first Swiss circus in 1840 by the Swiss government.

In 1954 the Nock family had the honor of performing for Queen Elizabeth in London.

Before my dad came to America to cover Ringling Bros. Circus, he performed for Queen Elizabeth, and after the show she said that you were simply without nerves, explained Michelangelo Nock. So that became our stage name The Nerveless Nocks and that’s the name of our company.

The Nocks emigrated from Switzerland to the United States to work with circus owners John and Henry Ringling North, better known as The Ringling Brothers.

During the family’s career, the Nocks have appeared on the iconic Ed Sullivan Show, the New York Worlds Fair, state fairs, alongside actor John Wayne, several halftime shows the Super Bowl and at amusement parks across the United States.

They have also toured the world performing in Thailand, South Africa, China and New Zealand.

The current group of Nerveless Nocks performers includes Michelangelo Nock, his wife Carolina Espana Nock, his daughter, Angelina Nock and his son, Cyrus Nock.

In 2022, Michelangelo Nock and Angelina Nock appeared on the first season of NBCs Americas Got Talent Extreme, a spinoff of the popular Americas Got Talent series.

We had great success with Simon Cowell; It was great. When he saw our thrill circus show, he just loved us, especially my daughter, said Michelangelo Nock.

Unfortunately, the father-daughter duo had to withdraw from the competition due to Michelangelo Nock’s illness.

However, Michelangelo Nock and Angelina Nock returned to take part in the original show’s 17th season, which premiered on May 31, 2022.

In front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofa Vergara, Michelangelo Nock and Angelina Nock delivered a breathtaking performance on stabilizer poles.

The judges watched in awe as father and daughter climb the stabilizer poles, change positions and even play blindfolded before sliding perfectly up the poles to safety on the ground.

Nerveless is the best description, joked host Terry Crews.

While the Nocks made it to the deliberation round with 55 other acts, they were eliminated and did not advance to the semi-final round.

Be sure to catch The Nerveless Nocks when you visit the 2023 Greeley Stampede.

The Stampede begins Thursday, June 22 and ends Tuesday, July 4 with a variety of PRCA ProRodeo events, concerts, carnival and more for all ages.

For more information on the Greeley Stampedes event schedule, ticket information, and other FAQs, go to www.greeleystampede.org.