Times Community News Wins 9 OC ​​Press Club Awards





Times Community News staff writers and contributors received nine Orange County Press Club Awards on Thursday evening as the organization hosted its 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala at the Anaheim Hills Golf Course. Daily Pilot reporter Andrew Turner won first place in the Best Music/Entertainment Story category for his August 2022 article about demolition derbies at the Orange County Fair. Turner also won second place in Best Political Story for his story about an ugly election season in Laguna Beach city government last fall, and his reporting on Orange Coast College renaming its baseball facility to the honor of his late coach was an honorable mention in best feature film. story category. I appreciate the Orange County Press Club for bringing together and showcasing the work of many journalists following the issues that define our communities, Turner said. Competition brings out the best in people, and that’s true in news coverage. It’s wonderful to see so many people lending their voices to these stories. I am fortunate to share this platform with my talented colleagues. Sara Cardines’ story about Stan Ross, also known as Metal Detector Man, won third place for Best Profile at the OC Press Club Awards. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer) Daily Pilot reporter Lilly Nguyen finished second in best religious story for her story about Newport Beach leaders coming together to honor Ukraine. In the best profile category, journalist Sara Cardine earned third place for her fun piece on Newport Beachs Metal Detector Man. It’s so great to see our hard-working team reaping recognition from the Orange County Press Club,” said Carol Cormaci, editor of the Daily Pilot. They put their heart and soul into their work and it shows. Good game! Longtime Daily Pilot columnist Patrice Apodaca took second place for the David McQuay award for best columnist. Sarah Mosqueda’s play about Santa Ana-based singer-songwriter Ali Coyle won second place for Best Music/Entertainment Story at the Orange County Press Club Awards. (File photo) The publication TCN TimesOC also performed well. Feature editor Sarah Mosqueda finished second in the music/entertainment category for her May 2022 story about a Santa Ana-based wine manager and music composer. Mosqueda’s story about Orange County’s vegan Mexican food movement took third place in the food/restaurant category. TimesOC contributor Edwin Goei won second place in the best list or category for his look at the county’s Asian fried chicken scene, and his October 2022 essay on food at the Disneyland Resort took the spotlight. third place in the best food/restaurant review category.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/story/2023-06-19/times-community-news-wins-9-o-c-press-club-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos