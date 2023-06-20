Entertainment
Search resumes for Warlock actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking WSB-TV Channel 2
LOS ANGELES – The search for British actor Julian Sands, known for his roles in films like A room with a view, warlock And Leaving Las Vegasresumed after five months of searching, authorities said Monday.
According A press release from the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department, the search for the 65-year-old actor resumed on Saturday.
The weekend search included more than 80 volunteers, deputies, drone and helicopter crews, KABC-TV reported. The search yielded no results, according to the television station.
THE the sheriff’s office said that despite warmer weather, parts of the San Gabriel Mountains, where Sands hiked along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions.
Some of the steep ravines in the area still have over 10 feet of ice and snow, the the sheriff’s office said.
Sands has been missing since Jan. 18 in the Mount Baldy area, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said. The Orange County Register in January.
Sands was an experienced hiker, but the Mount Baldy area experienced extreme weather in January, Variety reported.
According to sheriff’s officethe agency has conducted eight searches for Sands since January, along with eight other operations.
The sheriff’s office tweeted videos of helicopters participating in search efforts.
Born in England, Sands resided in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC.
The actor has appeared in more than 150 movies and TV shows, KTLA-TV reported. Some of his film credits include roles in The Killing Fields, Naked Lunch, Snakehead and Arachnophobia, according to IMDb.com.
On television, Sands appeared in 11 out of 24 episodes, according to the Entertainment Database.
Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
