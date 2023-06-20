Beyoncé’s bidet for sale | Entertainment





Beyonce’s bidet is for sale on eBay. The “Formation” singer and her husband Jay-Z rented a mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., in 2015, and when their one-year lease ended and they moved out, the owner sold the property and the people who bought it wanted to do a complete renovation. According to TMZ, the new owners passed on a number of fixtures and fittings to Erics Architectural Salvage LA in 2017, and the company has now put a number of items from the abode, including the bidet — which has a asking price of $2,400 – exterior lights, a window frame, a huge arched metal door frame and even a set of French doors on the auction’s website. A listing for the bidet read: “This is one of the prettiest bidets, it has amazing Sherle Wagner hardware. SW was known for making beautiful glamorous hardware on the top which was often gold plated. “I don’t know if this material is gold plated as we are unable to test it, but it is quite possible that it is. “This material is featured in the SW Catalog, it was salvaged in the Holmby Hills area from the $55 million home it was once occupied by Jay Z and Beyonc. This home was only donated by the best. (sic)” The cheapest item in the house offered for sale by the company is a set of two outdoor cage lights for $899. Their listing reads, “These are some really cool lights that were salvaged from the Beyonc [and] Jay Z Estate of Holmby Hills. “They can be used indoors or outdoors, they remind me of old film studio sound lights that would turn on when filming was in progress. “These are newer lights and have been used outside the home, they appear to be in overall good condition. This auction is for 2 lights with 4 available for purchase including the back plate, they are approximately 12 inches long and 4 inches in diameter. “The back plate itself is 5 inches and comes with a mounting bracket. (sic)”

