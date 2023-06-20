Zack Snyder waited 20 years to make Rebel Moon | Entertainment





Zack Snyder waited 20 years to make “Rebel Moon”. The 57-year-old director helmed Netflix’s next space opera film and described it as the culmination of decades of work. Speaking at the streaming giant’s TUDUM global fan event in Brazil over the weekend, Zack said: “This movie, for me, has existed in an elemental way for 20 years. It’s a story of a few -ones against many, impossible odds, good versus evil.I got the chance to tell a story that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while. “I really wanted to do a giant, atmospheric space adventure.” The sci-fi flick stars such stars as Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein and Zack has given fans a hint of what to expect when the movie hits theaters in December. The ‘Army of the Dead’ director said: “I’ve been working on this story for quite a while. It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy who are visited by armies from the Mother World who are the bad guys Farmers must decide to fight or submit. “I don’t want to give it all away, but if they decided to fight, let’s say it was an option, they would have to travel across the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, that made us travel quite a bit.” Cary Elwes appears in the cast of the film and is convinced that it will be a success. The ‘Princess Bride’ star said, “I honestly can’t tell you much other than it’s an epic movie. I think the fans will be so excited when they get the chance to see it. see. “It’s a huge, huge movie, and Zack, as you know, knows how to do epic. So, it was a delightful experience, and I’m thrilled for the fans to see it. It’s coming out at Christmas, and it’s really fun.”

