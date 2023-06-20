Actor-director of theater accused of pedophilia by a former student | Kolkata News







Manjoree’s post, which details the sexual abuse and trauma she has faced since she was a teenager at Raja’s drama academy, also contains screenshots that show Raja pleading with her not to go public. his experience, as it could “jeopardize his new job”.

Manjoree claims that Raja, who presents himself as a “father figure” in front of parents and young pupils, sexually assaulted her in private and in public, without anyone realizing it. The graphic message presents a gruesome picture of child molestation, where a 12-year-old child was apparently raped and abused by a much older man who was supposed to be a mentor and teacher.

According to Manjoree, when she and her friend met him on Saturday, he asked them not to go public with the episode. His wife Mandira Banerjee too much said to solve it in ourselves, said Manjoree. When asked if she intended to file a complaint with the police, Manjoree replied: Most likely, we will take legal action. My father will decide. Manjoree’s allegations:

Manjoree wrote on her post: TW: Minor Molestation, Sexual Abuse and Exploitation, Emotional Abuse, Author-Partner Permitting, Manipulation Under the guise of Career Advancement.

She wrote that she was just 12 when she joined Raja’s acting class, where he would take her to “a dark corner of that flat where he was teaching” and mug her.

The assault and abuse was also carried out in the presence of other alleged Manjoree students, under the guise of having their heads massaged.

It was the beginning of the next four years of serious sexual abuse and sexual assault he inflicted on me, she wrote.

On the way back, he would always stop on a dark side of the road and say in a very sweet, childlike tone like a caring parent to kiss her on the cheek. And that, says Manjoree, was just one of the many things she was forced to do.

Every Saturday, I would come home with a feeling of disgust and the urge to vomit. He kept doing it like it was consensual.

There wasn’t a shred of guilt in his eyes, even though he knew everything he was doing, he really is a good actor!

She added, I know he has quite a name in all theater circles and is a popular figure. It took me years to realize what had happened to me and find the courage to come out. Aware of the repercussions that I will have to suffer from those around him who esteem him very much, I had not done so earlier.

She signed off saying, “Come slander, come threats, come emotional and social manipulation, I’m taking a stand. He’s a sexual abuser, an abuser who absolutely shouldn’t have the space he has, putting each and every child they interact with is at risk and sexually exploited.”

Repeated appeals to Raja Bhattacharya went unanswered.

