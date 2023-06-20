Don Lemon Says He’s Still a Journalist After CNN’s Ousting | Entertainment

Don Lemon said he was still a journalist.
The ousted CNN host, 57, who was fired from the network in April after a 17-year stint on the network as part of an apparent overhaul of its image as a liberal station, made the statement during the presentation of the 7th Annual Native Son Awards at the IAC Building in New York City.
Don, who came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, told the crowd of gay, gay black men on Friday (6/16/23): I may not be on CNN, but I’m still a reporter .
He then addressed bills targeting the LGBTQ community, striking: In 2023, there have already been more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ laws introduced in state legislatures across the country, he said.
Almost half of these bills target our transgender and non-binary brothers and sisters.
Don also attacked businesses that he said lacked the courage to stand up to extremist demands of discrimination against us that remove Pride gear and decorations from their stores.
He said: And to say that they associate these actions with some sort of empty statement that they still respect our communities.
Don also used his time as host to point out that he was one of the first recipients of the Native Son Awards in 2016, adding: I don’t have a job now so as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to have a lot of drinks and I was going to celebrate.
Among the night’s winners were Jordan E Cooper, Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton, James Cole Jr, Nicco Annan, Bishop OC Allen, Rashad Burgess, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, with the Native Son Awards aiming to highlight Black’s achievements gay and queer men who are leaders in their respective industries.
Since being ousted from CNN, Don has kept a relatively low profile and told Page Six that he plans to enjoy my summer, spend it at the beach and have a good time, that’s all. !
Dons’ ousting was widely seen as part of a campaign by network boss Chris Lichts to shake up the networks’ liberal image and reinvent it as a fact-driven, media-driven news organization. .
Dons’ tensions with Chris, 51, were reported to date back to at least last fall, when the outlet said a wardrobe dispute erupted during a rehearsal.
The Atlantic said in early November, during a final rehearsal before the launch of CNN This Morning, Lemon baffled producers by returning to set after a break wearing a white jacket with a fur collar over a turtleneck.
Chris would have asked in the control room: What is he wearing?
A junior producer reportedly reluctantly relayed Chris’ concern through Dons’ earpiece, which apparently elicited a vexed look from the CNN host as he was told, Don, uh, don’t wasn’t too crazy about the jacket here.