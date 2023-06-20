Don Lemon Says He’s Still a Journalist After CNN’s Ousting | Entertainment





Don Lemon said he was still a journalist. The ousted CNN host, 57, who was fired from the network in April after a 17-year stint on the network as part of an apparent overhaul of its image as a liberal station, made the statement during the presentation of the 7th Annual Native Son Awards at the IAC Building in New York City. Don, who came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, told the crowd of gay, gay black men on Friday (6/16/23): I may not be on CNN, but I’m still a reporter . He then addressed bills targeting the LGBTQ community, striking: In 2023, there have already been more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ laws introduced in state legislatures across the country, he said. Almost half of these bills target our transgender and non-binary brothers and sisters. Don also attacked businesses that he said lacked the courage to stand up to extremist demands of discrimination against us that remove Pride gear and decorations from their stores. He said: And to say that they associate these actions with some sort of empty statement that they still respect our communities. Don also used his time as host to point out that he was one of the first recipients of the Native Son Awards in 2016, adding: I don’t have a job now so as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to have a lot of drinks and I was going to celebrate. Among the night’s winners were Jordan E Cooper, Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton, James Cole Jr, Nicco Annan, Bishop OC Allen, Rashad Burgess, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, with the Native Son Awards aiming to highlight Black’s achievements gay and queer men who are leaders in their respective industries. Since being ousted from CNN, Don has kept a relatively low profile and told Page Six that he plans to enjoy my summer, spend it at the beach and have a good time, that’s all. ! Dons’ ousting was widely seen as part of a campaign by network boss Chris Lichts to shake up the networks’ liberal image and reinvent it as a fact-driven, media-driven news organization. . Dons’ tensions with Chris, 51, were reported to date back to at least last fall, when the outlet said a wardrobe dispute erupted during a rehearsal. The Atlantic said in early November, during a final rehearsal before the launch of CNN This Morning, Lemon baffled producers by returning to set after a break wearing a white jacket with a fur collar over a turtleneck. Chris would have asked in the control room: What is he wearing? A junior producer reportedly reluctantly relayed Chris’ concern through Dons’ earpiece, which apparently elicited a vexed look from the CNN host as he was told, Don, uh, don’t wasn’t too crazy about the jacket here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/lifestyles/entertainment/don-lemon-declares-he-s-still-a-journalist-after-cnn-ousting/article_97bf88a2-5358-586b-90a0-a29633e1fcbf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos