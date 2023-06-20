Don’t rush past this simple stunner

John Nelson
Jo be a dog, a mule, a cat, a skunk, a toad, a lizard, I don’t care.
William Shakespeare, Troilus & Cressida, Vol. 1
In fact, I think it would be fun to be a lizard. The anoles around my house seem to be having fun on these hot days, catching flies and strutting along the porch. Lizards, however, have a tough life; in winter, they retreat to sheltered nooks, only appearing on warm days when the sun shines on their hiding places. And now, when they’re active, they’re eagerly sought after by my rapacious daughters, Rosie and Hannah. (I’ll have to show you their picture from time to time.)
This anole (aka chameleon) is native to our Southern states, and this one climbs the stem of a native plant species. This plant loves moist locations, and if you’ve ever spent any time in a setting involving a farm pond or similar wetland, you’ve probably seen it.
People also read…
This particular plant is just one of many species commonly referred to as rushes. From your botany days you probably remember the saying Sedges have edges and rushes are round; grasses are hollow from the ground. (Ahh, college. So long ago.) And it’s true: sedges (members of the Cyperaceae family) tend to have strong, triangular stems. Grasses (there are many more than sedges or rushes) have round, hollow stems. And of course there are the bangles, which have round rods that are basically solid inside.
The point of all this is that these various species of sedges, rushes, and grasses have baffled beginning students of botany for a long time. It’s funny that this is true, because there are indeed so many ways to easily tell the three families apart.
The plants we call rushes here in the Southeast all belong to the genus Juncus. There are plenty of them too, and they occupy many different types of habitats, often on moist soils (not always, though). And they are distantly related to members of the lily family and feature miniature lily-like flowers featuring three sepals and three petals (all virtually identical), six stamens, and an upper ovary. The fruit of a rush is a tiny capsule which, as it ripens, will split open releasing many tiny seeds.
This particular bulrush is probably the most common species of its genus here in the South. It likes to form dense patches, with several dozen smooth stems emerging from the center. All the flowers will be crowded in small clusters, which tend to hang down from the top of the stem. As spring turns into summer, each flower’s ovary will develop its single, small capsule, which will be roughly spherical and turn pale brown. Eventually, it won’t be able to take the fuss anymore, splitting open, as most capsules do, and releasing its tiny little seeds, to start new plants.
Of course, that little lizard you see here doesn’t care much. All he cares about is a nice juicy fly.
Answer: High rush, Juncus effusus.
John Nelson is the retired curator of the AC Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. A public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.orgcall (803) 777-8196 or email [email protected].