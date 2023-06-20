Don’t rush past this simple stunner





John Nelson

Jo be a dog, a mule, a cat, a skunk, a toad, a lizard, I don’t care. William Shakespeare, Troilus & Cressida, Vol. 1 In fact, I think it would be fun to be a lizard. The anoles around my house seem to be having fun on these hot days, catching flies and strutting along the porch. Lizards, however, have a tough life; in winter, they retreat to sheltered nooks, only appearing on warm days when the sun shines on their hiding places. And now, when they’re active, they’re eagerly sought after by my rapacious daughters, Rosie and Hannah. (I’ll have to show you their picture from time to time.) This anole (aka chameleon) is native to our Southern states, and this one climbs the stem of a native plant species. This plant loves moist locations, and if you’ve ever spent any time in a setting involving a farm pond or similar wetland, you’ve probably seen it. People also read… This particular plant is just one of many species commonly referred to as rushes. From your botany days you probably remember the saying Sedges have edges and rushes are round; grasses are hollow from the ground. (Ahh, college. So long ago.) And it’s true: sedges (members of the Cyperaceae family) tend to have strong, triangular stems. Grasses (there are many more than sedges or rushes) have round, hollow stems. And of course there are the bangles, which have round rods that are basically solid inside. The point of all this is that these various species of sedges, rushes, and grasses have baffled beginning students of botany for a long time. It’s funny that this is true, because there are indeed so many ways to easily tell the three families apart. The plants we call rushes here in the Southeast all belong to the genus Juncus. There are plenty of them too, and they occupy many different types of habitats, often on moist soils (not always, though). And they are distantly related to members of the lily family and feature miniature lily-like flowers featuring three sepals and three petals (all virtually identical), six stamens, and an upper ovary. The fruit of a rush is a tiny capsule which, as it ripens, will split open releasing many tiny seeds. This particular bulrush is probably the most common species of its genus here in the South. It likes to form dense patches, with several dozen smooth stems emerging from the center. All the flowers will be crowded in small clusters, which tend to hang down from the top of the stem. As spring turns into summer, each flower’s ovary will develop its single, small capsule, which will be roughly spherical and turn pale brown. Eventually, it won’t be able to take the fuss anymore, splitting open, as most capsules do, and releasing its tiny little seeds, to start new plants. Of course, that little lizard you see here doesn’t care much. All he cares about is a nice juicy fly. Answer: High rush, Juncus effusus. John Nelson is the retired curator of the AC Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. A public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.orgcall (803) 777-8196 or email [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/mystery-plant-dont-rush-past-this-simple-stunner/article_77f5b7a8-0bb9-11ee-bc98-d39b9cee6fb6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos