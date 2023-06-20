DC Fans Are Disgusted By 1 Flash Movie Cameo From A Dead Actor

DC fans weren’t happy when the flash used a dead actor for a cameo in Warner Bros.’ the latest DCU movie.

Warning – this article contains spoilers for the flash.

Even in addition to Michael Keaton making a highly anticipated return to his role as Batman via the Multiverse, the flash had no shortage of cameo appearances as alternate universes were explored for the first time.

With the shocking return of George Clooney in the final scene as Bruce Wayne and more recent DCEU star appearances by Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, the flash he later took a crazy trip down DC’s memory in the Speed ​​Force.

It even included a few stars from past eras who are no longer alive – something many had real trouble with.

DC fans angry at The Flash Cameo

DC fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger at the appearance of the late George Reeves at DC Studios. the flash.

Reeves played Superman in the The Adventures of Superman Television series that ran from 1952 to 1958, although he committed suicide in 1959 at just 45 years old. Apparently, the actor suffered from depression due to the difficulties he had in finding work after being typecast as Superman before his untimely passing.

DC Studios used deepfake and CGI technology to include a Superman cameo of Reeves in the Speed ​​​​Force scene at the end of the film alongside Christopher Reeve, Nicolas Cage and other legacy actors from the story of DC.

Safe to say fans weren’t happy that Reeves was brought back from the dead in the film.

KevDGrussing underlined the irony that the flash premiered on the anniversary of the day Reeves killed himself because of his role as Superman, telling Warner Bros. and Andy Muschietti of “Fuck you with this:”

“Wait a minute, they CGId George Reeves in ‘The Flash’? On the 63rd anniversary of his suicide which happened because George was depressed that his career had been ruined by typing BECAUSE HE WAS SUPERMAN?! Yeah, Warner Brothers and Andy Muschietti can give a fuck!”

SteveRogers1943 used similar choice language after seeing Reeves, starting a 17-tweet thread detailing the actor’s reasons for “I would never have wanted [to be] implied” with the flash was he alive

“Fuck WB for doing that CGI cameo from the movie ‘Flash’ to George Reeves. He never wanted to get involved. A wire! George shot to fame playing Superman (the second man to do it in live action) in the ‘Adventures of Superman’ series from 1952 to 1958”

SpitfireSin commented on how the film kept Ezra Miller in the film after their many controversial incidents while also including “Super shitty deepfakes” of Reeves with the late Adam West (Batman) and Christopher Reeve (Superman).

This user also called it “lazy and insulting” trying to honor someone like that without “put all possible effort into it:”

“So I just found out that in the new ‘Flash’ movie, not only did they keep Ezra Miller, who is a fucking criminal, but they also put in SUPER shitty deepfakes of Christopher Reeve, George Reeves and Adam West. Not only is it horrible because one of them committed suicide… But it’s horrifying to present them in the AI ​​when they’re not even alive to be able to consent to it. If they wanted to pay tribute to someone, using AI is not the right way to do it. It’s like paying homage to someone without putting the slightest effort into it. It’s lazy and insulting.”

the sea also discussed Reeves’ suicide after playing Superman was “something he didn’t like about his career” express disappointment with the flash for scrolling it in the Speed ​​​​Force scene:

“This is George Reeves, an actor best known for playing Superman, something he didn’t like about his career. He didn’t want to be typecast as Superman his entire career. Eventually he killed himself. 64 years UPDATED, his likeness paraded via CGI in “The Flash.”

TomMCJL reprimand the flash for the fact that even if Superman was “a role [Reeves] openly did NOT want to resume,” the studio “defiles its probability” for a nonsensical cameo meant to bring a glee-worthy moment to theaters:

“George Reeves reportedly committed suicide following career difficulties after Superman, a role he did NOT openly want to return to. ‘The Flash’ taints his likelihood with a nonsensical CGI cameo skimmed over so audiences can applaud the film – the one coming out on the anniversary of his death.”

Will DC change its ways after the Flash Cameo disappointment?

To put it simply, most fans aren’t happy that DC not only put an actor in the movie who had been dead for nearly 65 years, but an actor who’s been so publicly outspoken about his time playing Superman was such a negative experience.

Reeves wasn’t even the only dead actor to make an appearance in the film, as Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel was also used, although actors like Nicolas Cage shot new material for their roles.

There were even a few cameos from the movie that didn’t make the cut, even though all of them featured live people or used simple stock footage like the material fans saw in Sony Pictures. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.

And while nothing can undo what DC has done with this movie, it will hopefully help set a precedent for what the studio shouldn’t do as James Gunn and Peter Safran look to get their new slate started. projects over the next two years.

the flash is now playing in theaters around the world.