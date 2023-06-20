Evanston commemorates Juneteenth with parade, celebration





Evanston residents gathered on Saturday for the city’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. The city observed the holiday with a parade, which started at the Robert Crown Community Center, which led to a day-long celebration in Ingraham Park. The National Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved blacks. Although Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it was not until 1865 that the last group of enslaved Texans were told of their freedom. President Joe Biden has officially declared Juneteenth – usually celebrated on June 19 – a national holiday in 2021, but celebrations have continued in the United States since the 1800s. In Evanston, residents took part in a parade, which featured the South Shore Drill Team and the Jesse White Tumblers as well as floats, marching bands and marching bands. The following celebration featured entertainers, food vendors and live performers for the enjoyment of Evanston residents. At Ingraham Park, residents also had the chance to watch a free outdoor version of the musical ‘1619: The Journey of a People’, which takes audiences through the history of slavery and its impact on life. modern. SESP Professor Cheryl Judice, Ph.D., owner of Hecky’s Barbecue, said she wanted her restaurant to participate in the event to honor her late husband, Hecky Powell. “It was my husband’s favorite vacation,” Judice said. “He felt it was extremely important for African Americans to recognize this holiday because it was the day in history when all of the nation’s slaves were finally free.” At the event, Hecky’s sold its signature Juneteenth Strawberry soda. According to Judice, red foods are part of traditional June 19 celebrations. Judice said it was important for Evanston to recognize and celebrate the national holiday. “We are always pushing the boundaries of things that have to do with fairness and justice,” Judice said. “We celebrate everyone.” Evanston resident Pandora Brown said she enjoyed the day, calling it “peaceful”. The event, according to Brown, was better organized this year than it has been in the past. Like Judice, Brown said it was important for the city to commemorate the holiday “for unity.” “It’s an integrated city, but (I appreciate) more unity in our community,” Brown said. “I think that’s a good thing.” In addition to the various vendors, several community organizing groups were also present at the celebration. Community Alliance for Better Government board member Trisha Connolly said it was important for the organization to be present at the event to raise awareness in the community. Although Evanston is known for its progressive policies, Conolly said the city still has a lot of work to do going forward. “We want to put the magnifying glass on things and really examine them,” Connolly said. “We want to make Evanston better for everyone.” E-mail: [email protected]

