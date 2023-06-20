Julian Sands’ search has resumed in the California mountains









CNN

—

The search for British actor Julian Sands, who first went missing in January after hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, resumed on Saturday, according to a Press release Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department. The statement said authorities were continuing their search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness to locate missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands has not been found. More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched remote areas of Mount Baldy and conducted searches. aerial and assessment efforts, officials said. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department shared videos helicopters and air support participating in the search on their Twitter page. Officials said Monday that despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions, and that several search areas include steep terrain covered in more than 10 feet of ice and snow. Extreme weather conditions presented ongoing challenges in the search for Sands. Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the department, told CNN in January that officials had been forced to suspend search efforts due to extreme weather and a threat of an avalanche. Officials previously said cellphone pings on Jan. 15 led them to believe that Sands, a longtime Los Angeles-area resident, went missing near the Mount Baldy area. Since then, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight Sands-specific ground and air searches, with volunteers completing more than 500 hours of search time. The 65-year-old actor is best known for his work in shows like 24 and the movies A Room with a View and Arachnophobia. His other credits include the films The Killing Fields and Leaving Las Vegas and the television series Smallville. Sands most recently appeared in a recurring role on the Netflix series What/If.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/19/entertainment/julian-sands-search-continue/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos