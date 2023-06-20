Daily horoscope for June 20, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Birthday today (06/20/23). Plan for long-term growth this year. Professional growth follows dedicated and faithful actions. This summer, focus on health and fitness and savor the delights of autumn shared with love. Winter creativity flourishes behind closed doors. A change of heart reveals springtime directions for exciting social connections. Trace your course. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 focus on immediate concerns. Find a temporary solution. This saves time for a longer lasting repair. Domestic dreams come true with disciplined action. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Listen to your networks. Check in to get feedback. Others can see your blind spots. Discipline with communications can produce additional benefits. Brainstorm creative ideas. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Harvest under profitable conditions. Focus on meeting short-term needs. Seize a dream opportunity and deliver excellence. You can earn money. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Today is a 9 A dream situation attracts. Disciplined efforts yield results. Don’t worry. Focus here and now. Enjoy the process as you develop a personal passion. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 7 Listen to your dreams. Notice the symbolism, hidden clues and secret messages. Rest, review and recharge. Savor nostalgic reflection, old photos and sweet memories. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) 9 friends who unite today can achieve incredible results. Get to know yourself better. Connect on a deeper level. Contribute to your piece. Teamwork flowers. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is an 8 Take a dream professional project to the next level. Push to meet deadlines and milestones. Focus your talents and attention on short-term goals. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is disciplined step-by-step action leading to your research or travel destinations. Map out the route and plan the timings carefully. Study and explore. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 9 Collaboration flows naturally between you and your partner. Coordinate to manage day-to-day responsibilities. Contribute to efforts. Share your gratitude with the fruit of your labor. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 9 Blossoms of partnership with a playful collaboration. Talk about fantasies, wishes and impossible ideas. Romantic moments could become particularly dreamy. Share a mutual attraction. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 9 Take a deep breath. Physical action can achieve dream results. Practice healthy routines to build strength and endurance. Acquire abilities with patience. Enjoy the process. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 Relax with your favorite games or stories. Fun with family and friends fills your heart to the brim. Savor the sweetness with those you love. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

