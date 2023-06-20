Search continues for missing hiker, actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy





San Bernardino County sheriff officials announced a major search effort was conducted over the weekend for hiker and actor Julian Sands, who disappeared on Mount Baldy nearly five months ago. The Sheriff’s Department focused its search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness on Saturday. Sands disappeared on the icy mountain on January 13. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands has not been located, sheriff’s officials reported Monday. A total of 80 volunteers, deputies and search and rescue personnel combed the area, aided by two helicopters and drone crews. Aviation resources took search parties to remote areas of Mount Baldy. In addition, drone teams searched areas inaccessible to ground teams. Despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. The terrain is steep in many parts and there are ravines, which still have over 10 feet of ice and snow. Since January, the SBC Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches for Sands by land and air, with a volunteer search time exceeding 500 hours. Additionally, eight independent search and rescue operations were conducted in the Mount Baldy area. The missing person case for Sands remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity, sheriff’s officials said. On Sunday, the Bear Valley Search and Rescue team took to Facebook to say they had joined the search for Sands. “Mount Baldy is a beautiful and somewhat challenging hike in good conditions, like today, but can be treacherous and deadly in the winter,” the Bear Valley team said. “Lost hikers are never forgotten and volunteer teams often continue the search long after the stories and names have left the headlines.” Sands has disappeared Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, was first reported missing by his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz, after embarking on a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. On Jan. 20, sheriff’s officials reported that cellphone pings for Jan. 14 and 15 were delayed and showed Sands’ movement on Jan. 13. Evidence of avalanches was spotted on the west side of the slopes earlier in the week, delaying ground search and rescue efforts. Detectives worked with California Bureau of Emergency Services officials along with other cellphone forensic technology to pinpoint an exact location. No usable leads have been developed, authorities said. Sands, who has appeared in dozens of film and television roles, has lived with his wife in the Los Angeles area for years. He is best known for playing roles in films such as A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, Warlock, Naked Lunch and Leaving Las Vegas. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Sands shared her passion for mountaineering and the importance of continuing to experience new adventures as you age. In a 2020 interview, Sands described himself as his happiest close to a mountaintop on a glorious cold morning. Anyone with additional information about Sands or the search effort is asked to call Detective B. Meelker of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6710.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vvdailypress.com/story/news/2023/06/19/search-continues-for-missing-hiker-actor-julian-sands-on-mt-baldy/70336209007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos