Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I invited a friend to spend the weekend with me on my parents’ boat. She insisted on showering twice a day, as it is her normal routine. She said she couldn’t wake up without a shower and needed to take a shower to be clean at the end of the day. I think showering twice a day is excessive. Even showering once a day is not necessary unless someone has been working or exposed to dirt.
I was criticized for judging his hygiene habits. They say she may have a germ phobia. I have known her for over 10 years and she has worked as a professional cleaner. I don’t think she’s germaphobic but demanding and vain.
I suggested she could wash with washcloths and wipes, and shower once a day. The lake is so clean that you don’t need to take a shower after swimming. (For anyone who doesn’t understand why I’m questioning this, it’s because fresh water on a boat is in short supply.)
Should a guest be asked to comply with the host’s requests or should the host comply with the guest’s unusual demands? How should this be handled? — GO JUMP INTO THE LAKE
DEAR GO JUMP: Kind hosts will do everything they can to make sure their guests are comfortable and taken care of. Kind guests will abide by the house rules instituted by their hosts. In your case, this should be handled by no longer inviting that particular friend to spend the night on your family boat.
DEAR ABBY: Since my husband died eight years ago, his family has continued to include me in their family gatherings. We had no children together, but I have three adult sons from a previous marriage.
A year ago I started dating, but broke up after six months. Six months later, I received an invitation to a very beautiful wedding. I live about 45 minutes from the venue. Driving at night is not an option for me, and the neighborhood is not a place for a woman to maneuver alone. My invitation was for me and a guest. I was delighted to be able to possibly ask one of my sons to escort me.
The mother of the groom (my sister-in-law) texted me to explain that the guest on my invitation was for the gentleman I had stopped seeing six months before and not my son. She had never met this gentleman, and my son is decent in appearance and manners.
My feelings are seriously hurt. I think an invitation that includes a guest should not be at the sister-in-law’s discretion. I was also hurt that my guest’s decline was via text rather than conversation. What are your thoughts? — DISAPPOINTED IN MISSOURI
DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Oh my God. I think what your sister-in-law said was rude, insensitive, and ridiculous. And the guest is a thoughtful and inclusive gesture to ensure that the guest is not left sitting alone at a table when the couples are dancing. I remember my late Aunt Eppie (Ann Landers) once telling me that if she got a solo wedding invitation, she would send her regrets.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com. or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
