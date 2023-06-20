



Bollywood music has incredible global appeal, and it’s no surprise that some iconic tunes have made their way into Hollywood films. These crossover musical moments showcase the diversity and influence of Bollywood on the international stage. In this article, we uncover 10 Bollywood songs that have found a place in Hollywood movies. These songs, with their distinctive charm and captivating melodies, left audiences humming, dancing in their seats and embracing the vibrant spirit of Indian cinema. 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies ‘Jaan Pehchan Ho’ (1965) Ghost World (2001) 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies – Ghost World (2001) The timeless gem ‘Jaan Pehchan Ho’ initially enchanted audiences in the Bollywood film ‘Gumnaam’ before gracing the cult classic ‘Ghost World’. Sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi, this track offers an unforgettable dance sequence. Directed by Terry Zwigoff, ‘Ghost World’ boasts a star-studded cast including Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Steve Buscemi, blending the essence of Bollywood with the film’s unique narrative. Chamma Chamma (1998) Moulin Rouge (2001) Moulin Rouge (2001) The foot-stamping number “Chamma Chamma” from the movie “China Gate” made its way into the Hollywood extravaganza “Moulin Rouge.” Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this musical romantic drama starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in the lead roles, and the inclusion of “Chamma Chamma” added an exotic Indian touch to the film’s vibrant soundtrack. ‘Lehron Ki Tarah Yaadein’ (2001) Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies – Shaun of the Dead (2004) The melodious track “Lehron Ki Tarah Yaadein” from the Bollywood film “Nishaan: The Target” found its way into the British zombie comedy “Shaun of the Dead”, directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, this hilarious horror-comedy blended the Indian track perfectly with its unique storytelling. The unexpected inclusion of ‘Lehron Ki Tarah Yaadein’ in ‘Shaun of the Dead’ added an element of surprise and delight for fans of Bollywood and zombie movies. ‘Bombay Theme’ (1995) Warlord (2005) Warlord (2005) The hauntingly beautiful ‘Bombay Theme’ composed by AR Rahman for the movie ‘Bombay’ has found a following around the world. His inclusion in “Lord of War”, directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Nicolas Cage. The haunting and evocative “Bombay theme” served as a poignant backdrop in “Lord of War,” reinforcing the film’s dramatic themes and providing emotional resonance. ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ (1998) Inside the Man (2006) 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies – Inside the Man (2006) One of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s starring “Dil Se,” and later made its way into Spike Lee’s thriller “Inside Man.” Featuring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster, the song’s high-energy beats added heart-pounding rhythm to the film’s intense sequences. ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ (1982) You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) “Jimmy Jimmy,” a popular track from Bollywood movie “Disco Dancer,” showed off his disco charm in Adam Sandler’s comedy “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.” This action-comedy flick, directed by Dennis Dugan, blended comedy and dance to create a hilarious atmosphere, with Sandler’s character adding his unique style to the iconic song. ‘Swasame Swasame’ (2000) Accidental Husband (2008) 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies – Accidental Husband (2008) Although it is not a Bollywood song, it is an Indian film industry song. “Swasame Swasame”, from the Tamil film “Thenali”, marked his presence in the romantic comedy “The Accidental Husband”, directed by Griffin Dunne. Starring Uma Thurman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Colin Firth, the inclusion of this high-energy track added a touch of Indian flavor to the film’s overall charm. ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ (2003) The Dictator (2012) The Dictator (2012) The Punjabi hit “Mundian Tu Bach Ke”, originally sung by Labh Janjua, became a global sensation and found its way into the political satire “The Dictator”, a reflection of rebellion and individualism in the face of the oppressive authority, with Sacha Baron Cohen. Directed by Larry Charles, the film used this high-energy track to capture the essence of the story’s rebellious spirit. ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ (1994) Lion (2016) 10 Bollywood songs that found their way into Hollywood movies – Lion (2016) The catchy dance number ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ from the Tamil film ‘Kadhalan’ made an appearance in the critically acclaimed drama ‘Lion’. Directed by Garth Davis, this heartwarming film starred Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, and the inclusion of “Urvasi Urvasi” added a nostalgic touch to the narrative. ‘Japanese Mera Joota Hai’ (1955) Deadpool (2016) Dead Pool (2016) The iconic song “Mera Joota Hai Japani” from the Bollywood classic “Shree 420” found its way into the unconventional superhero movie “Deadpool.” Directed by Tim Miller and starring Ryan Reynolds, the film’s witty and irreverent tone complemented the inclusion of this timeless track perfectly. Also Read: Ranking the Top 10 Outstanding First Series Movies

