Linda Hamilton Completes Longest Stranger Things Acting Tradition





Netflix announced at TUDUM that iconic sci-fi actress Linda Hamilton will be joining the cast of stranger things season 5, which rightfully fulfills the show’s oldest casting tradition. Although the showrunners previously teased that stranger things season 5 wouldn’t add any new characters, it’s not too shocking that another big name would join the cast for the final outing of the 1980s sci-fi series. Indeed, each season of stranger things included the addition of a notable actor whose filmography is appropriate to the series’ premise, with Hamilton continuing this longstanding tradition. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Linda Hamilton is the first major addition to the cast of stranger things season 5, though details of her character and how she’ll factor in Hawkins’ battle with the Upside Down remain under wraps. News of Hamilton’s introduction also comes on the heels of the cryptic tease that the final season premiere will be titled “The Crawl,” which will likely feature the actress’ debut on the show. While Netflix is ​​still hiding the specifics of Linda Hamilton’s character, her stranger things The Season 5 cast is still hugely exciting as she joins the roster of accomplished actors increasing the series’ era-specific nostalgia.



Linda Hamilton continues the 80s casting tradition of Stranger Things With the addition of 80s sci-fi icon Linda Hamilton, stranger things Season 5 completes the show’s most notable casting lore. Each season has cast an actor known for his roles in major 1980s films, reinforcing the sentimental value of the show’s setting. stranger things season 1 was titled by Heathers And beetle juice actress Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, season 2 cast Beverly Hills Cop And Aliens actor Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens and The Goonies actor Sean Astin as Bob Newby, season 3 cast The princess to be married‘s Cary Elwes as Mayor Larry Kline, and season 4 added freddieActor Freddy Krueger Robert Englund as Victor Creel. Linda Hamilton is one of the most fitting continuations of this casting trend, as the actress is best known for playing the role of Sarah Connor in James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi/action flick. The Terminator. Throughout the 1980s, Hamilton also appeared in films like the adaptation of Stephen King’s horror story. Corn Children, king kong livesAnd black moonriseas well as the fantasy drama series The beauty and the Beast. While Hamilton is the first high-profile actor from the 80s to join stranger things Cast of season 5, she may not be the last as the series comes to an end. Why Linda Hamilton in Stranger Things Makes Sense Hamilton has fought countless sci-fi creatures, action villains and horror antagonists throughout her filmography, so it seems only natural that she would add Vecna ​​and the Terrors of the Upside Down to his list. After the catastrophic destruction of Hawkins in stranger things At the end of Season 4, the series will also lean more into high-intensity action and sci-fi battles similar to the gun and paddle fights of older teenagers in Upside Down. Given her experience in one of the most iconic action/sci-fi franchises of the 80s, Linda Hamilton is an ideal actress to use for this change of tone in stranger things‘ last season. Whether portraying a sci-fi hero or even a villain in stranger things season 5, Linda Hamilton is fit for a role in Netflix’s ’80s-based series. Hamilton’s talents in the sci-fi genre haven’t waned since the ’80s either, as she’s continued to star in more recent outings like Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) and Foreign resident before stranger things. Linda Hamilton’s casting could go against it stranger things Season 5 promises to avoid introducing new characters, but it will no doubt be a welcome addition to the cast of 1980s sci-fi, action and horror icons.

