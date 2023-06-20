Celebrities call for climate action at Hollywood rally





Los Angeles (AFP) Stars such as Jane Fonda and the Oscar-winning directors of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ will urge the entertainment industry to tackle climate change head-on at a summit in Los Angeles this week.

The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world. “Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry,” said Summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein. “We are on the verge of cultural change in many ways.” Yet a recent study by the Norman Lear Center and Good Energy found that the climate crisis was “virtually non-existent” in scripted entertainment. Less than 3% of the approximately 37,000 TV and film scripts made since 2016 mentioned “climate-related keywords”, and only 0.6% used the words “climate change”. “We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with TV and movie characters than they do with their own families,” said Summit co-founder Heather Fipps. “It’s really important for us to imbue our fictional worlds with our reality.” Weinstein added, “Every person on earth is affected by the climate crisis in some way. If we don’t show that in our everyday content, that content is science fiction.” The summit sees ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson join ‘Everything Everywhere’ directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert in a keynote discussion, before Fonda calls on the industry to fight new fossil fuel developments in California. Oscar-nominated ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Stephanie Hsu will take part in a talk about the need for different generations to openly discuss climate change. Another panel will address the role of unscripted shows, including reality TV, in depicting climate issues. Fipps said recent hit series, including “Succession” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” have shown that writers can confront climate change by “mocking” or “punching” those responsible, rather than dismissing them. be entirely dark. “It can be fun to laugh about climate change. It can be liberating to see it on our screens and not have to ram it down people’s throats as a political message,” she said. While Hollywood and its private jet-owning stars are frequently accused of hypocrisy on climate change issues, the summit’s co-founders said their goal was to change global culture, rather than blame individuals. “This event is an advocacy event to change the culture of Hollywood — not for Hollywood to pretend we are climate experts and leading the way,” Fipps said. “We are activists operating within the entertainment industry. The entertainment industry is hypocritical. They haven’t done enough.” The Hollywood Climate Summit 2023 runs June 21-24. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230620-celebrities-to-urge-climate-action-at-hollywood-gathering-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos