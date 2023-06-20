Hunt for lost Titanic submarine and arrest for murder of a teenager





Legend, Several of the Scottish front pages lead with the extraordinary story of a submarine that disappeared while taking tourists to the wreck of the Titanic. Five people were on board the Titan which disappeared on Sunday morning. The Metro says the hunt is being conducted by the US Coast Guard and the 22ft (6.7m) vessel is said to have 96 hours of survival. Legend, The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on one of the occupants of the submarine – British billionaire Hamish Harding. The paper says that before diving, Mr Harding posted on social media to say a ‘weather window’ had opened which would allow the group to dive after the ‘worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years’ . Legend, The Scottish Daily Express calls it a ‘race against time’ and a ‘frenzied rescue mission’ as fears grow over the oxygen supply. He reports that marine experts believe the ship may have become entangled in the wreckage of the Titanic, which lies 12,500ft (3,800m) below the ocean surface. Legend, Mr Harding runs Action Aviation, an international company that buys and sells aircraft, according to the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper quotes Colonel Terry Virts, a retired NASA astronaut with whom he broke the Guinness World Record for fastest circumnavigation of the globe, as saying “Exploration is what Hamish loves to do”. Legend, The Times quotes Mark Butler, the managing director of Action Aviation, as saying “there is equipment on board to survive this event” and that “there is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission”. Legend, The Scottish Sun is also focusing on the missing Briton, saying the ship ‘has air until Thursday’. Legend, The main story of the P&J is the arrest of a 15-year-old boy after the death of a man in a Highland town. Police Scotland said officers received a report of unrest in Milnfua, Alness at around 12.30pm on Saturday – a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Legend, Sir Alex Ferguson has joined a campaign to classify brain damage caused by heading the ball as a work-related injury, writes the Daily Record. A group of ex-players wrote a letter saying ‘our greats face their final injury – and time is running out’. Legend, The launch of the SNP’s independence leaflets made the front page of The Scotsman, which headlined “Yousaf unveils SNP’s plan for referendum, on monarchy”. The Princess of Wales, pictured at the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor yesterday, looks on with a serious expression. Legend, The i says mortgage rates are expected to stay high through 2025 and analysts have said house prices could fall 10% during the current financial crisis. Legend, The Herald leads with a breakthrough in bowel cancer treatment from Glasgow experts. Scientists at Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute believe they have discovered the mechanism by which bowel cancer ‘blinds’ the immune system, rendering it unable to see and destroy the cancer. Legend, The National also talks about the independence document, which Prime Minister Humza Yousaf is holding in the full-page image. It highlights promises to rid Scotland of nuclear deterrence, improve the NHS and protect workers’ rights. Legend, The Evening Express begins with a story claiming that staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have to go to work two hours early to find a parking space. Legend, ‘The Fast and the Furious’ is the headline of the Evening Telegraph reporting on questionable driving at a city roundabout. Legend, The fallout from the collapse of Tayside Aviation tops the Courier. The newspaper reports that student pilots are feeling “stuck” as they have “little chance” of recouping their course fees. Legend, The Prime Minister’s opening of a new school extension is front-page news in The Glasgow Times. It also includes the reappointment of Brendan Rodgers to Celtic FC. Legend, Big changes to Edinburgh road plans are the main story of the Edinburgh Evening News. He reports that officials are looking at four main routes. Legend, Liz Truss said a live stream set up by the Daily Star to see if a head of lettuce could survive her tenure in Downing Street was “childish”, the paper reports. Its front page calls the former prime minister a “fun sponge” and says that while she didn’t find the stunt funny, the “rest of the world” did. Related Internet Links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

