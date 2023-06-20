Cville Band plans a colorful program in Crozet on Tuesday

Cville Band fans can find a summer program of orchestral music at the Tuesday concert at Parc Claudius Crozet, as well as a colorful new way to help younger kids get interested in the fun of instrumental music.
When the 101-year-old community band performs its second performance of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Crozet, listeners can expect plenty of familiar tunes from movies and TV shows, the band’s musical director Steve Layman said. at the Daily Progress.
The Mandalorian will feature tunes familiar to fans of the TV show filled with Star Wars characters, and Mission: Impossible is based on the original TV series’ memorable theme, Layman said.
Composer Joel Goldsmith, son of the late film and TV composer Jerry Goldsmith, wrote Stargate, another piece on the Tuesday schedule. He evokes the compositions that the elder Goldsmith wrote for the Star Trek television series.
Sounds a lot like dad, Layman said.
Mike Watkins will be the solo trumpeter for WA Mozarts Exultate Jubilate Alleluia. Watkins, a software developer, earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida.
An opera transcription for the band will feature the overture by Ferdinand Hrolds Zampa. Layman said the 19th-century comic opera is largely forgotten today, but its overture remains a popular concert selection.
The band’s trombone section will be featured on County Derry’s Irish Tune. Also on the program, Sedona by Steven Reineke, musical director of the New York Pops, who brings a little Wild West energy to the program.
Children who stop by the Instrument Petting Zoo bands to get an up-close look at the instruments played during the concert can take home a new coloring book created by Charlottesville cartoonist and illustrator Mercedes Campos Lpez, which, weather permitting, will be handy for signing copies.
The coloring book, made possible in part by the Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, is part of Cville Bands’ efforts to help the next generation of listeners and amateur musicians get excited about concerts. Learning about instruments in an entertaining discovery setting can spark interest in learning to play band instruments once schools return to session, and band members who celebrated the bands’ centenary in 2022 are eager to welcome new musicians into their ranks to keep a local tradition alive.
For the centennial, we started thinking about some things we could do to help get kids interested, Layman said.
Another initiative is a new college scholarship program that provided a year of music tuition to nine young musicians, he said. Information on scholarship applications is available at cvilleband.org.
Mark your calendars for the next concert in the summer series of Cville Bands: Patriots and Princesses which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Paramount Theater. Expect a variety of patriotic tunes and music honoring favorite Disney Princesses.
Layman is keeping his eyes on the sky as a chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday. If bad weather necessitates the cancellation of the outdoor event, the band is likely to make its announcement between 3-5 p.m. on its website at cvilleband.org and his Facebook page.
Admission to concerts is free. Cville Band merchandise will be available; the same will apply to refreshments. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating comfort. Learn more about the group and its program on cvilleband.org.