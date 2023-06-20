



The search for British actor Julian Sands has resumed five months after he disappeared while hiking in California, the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department announced on Monday (June 19). Sands, best known for his escape film A room with a view (1985), was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on January 13 of this year. Efforts to find the 65-year-old slowed down around mid-February after rescue teams were repeatedly hampered by adverse weather conditions. However, the Sheriff's Department said in a new statement: On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued its search efforts in the Mount Baldy Wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands has not been located. More than 80 volunteers, deputies and staff contributed to the search, he added, including support from two helicopters and drone crews. Despite warmer climates, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions, the statement said. Several areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have over 10 feet of ice and snow. Since Sands' disappearance, the sheriff's department has conducted eight searches and spent more than 500 hours of combined search time. The statement concluded by saying that the missing person's case for Sands remains open and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity. The actors' family have previously praised the heroic efforts of the California authorities involved in the search and have been deeply touched by the support they have received. In February, the Sheriff's Department pledged to terminate the Sands family. Sands was known as an avid and experienced hiker. Fellow actor Kevin Ryan said The Independent that Sands was the most advanced hiker I know and would not hike unprepared. His phone last rang on January 15, suggesting the device died soon after. His brother, Nick Sands, said the Craven Herald end of January: He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he is gone. Julian, who is the middle of five brothers, returned to England three times a year and was due to visit his hometown of Craven on January 30, Nick said. Julian liked to say that I had never taken a vacation, but I rested once in a while, he now rested in a place he would really approve of, he added. Anyone with additional information about Sands is asked to call Detective B Meelker at +1 (909) 356-6710.

