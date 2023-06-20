GTA 6 speculation gets even more inflamed after voice actor returns to tease reveal





The ever-smoldering embers of GTA 6 speculation have once again caught fire after a recent Instagram Live session sparked the talk. Again, he’s a veteran voice actor and a rumored future protagonist. Bryan Zampella and his continuous costume antics that garnered attention. During the Instagram Live session, Zampella (this time wearing a Hawaiian shirt reminiscent of Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti and wielding a baseball bat) sits down with former Rockstar developer Joseph L. Rubino to discuss. During said conversation, Zampella drops all sorts of references to things like Florida and Miami, hanging out at clubs, the various “missions” he’s been on, and that he can be more specific about his adventures “in the next weeks “. Voice actor for GTA 6 protagonist Jason hinted at his role during an Instagram Live with a Rockstar Games cinematographer, talking about an unannounced project, meeting Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077 voice actor) at Miami, stealing cars and doing a mission. pic.twitter.com/Osk0wpAV9S– GTA 6 Trailer Countdown (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 16, 2023 Zampella’s comments, combined with some of the wildest theories from the community, have us thinking we might learn more in the weeks to come. Maybe it could be related to what 50 Cent was doing? What do you think Zampella is up to? Officially sanctioned hype mission or rogue criminal element marching to the beat of its own drum? Ignite the speculation further in the comments section below. [source playstationlifestyle.net] Khayl Adam is the second best video game journalist Australia has ever produced, and his ambitions for world domination have (so far) been dampened by the twin siren songs of strategy games and CRPGs. He always felt an affinity for the noble dachshund, the best kind of dog.

