The search for missing English actor Julian Sands, 65, continues in the Mount Baldy area five months later

The search for missing English actor Julian Sands has continued more than five months after he disappeared while on a hike.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a news release Monday announcing that continued search efforts were being conducted Saturday in the Mount Baldy wilderness area for the 65-year-old actor who disappeared while on a snowy hike in January.

The search effort included more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and personnel, but Sands was not located, the statement said.

Two helicopter and drone crews also supported the search effort.

Search teams were inserted via aviation assets across Mount Baldy and drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground teams.

Search ongoing: The search for missing English actor Julian Sands, shown in March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California, continues more than five months after he disappeared while on a hike

The sheriff’s department has conducted eight ground and air searches since January as part of a search for Sands with volunteers who completed more than 500 hours of searching.

“Despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Several areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have over 10 feet of ice and snow,” the statement said.

The actor’s missing person’s case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department also shared videos on Twitter of volunteers flying in helicopters on Saturday as part of the search for Sands.

Sands, who is known for his roles in Oscar-nominated films including 1985’s A Room With A View, was reported missing by his family on January 13 after going missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains in California.

A car believed to belong to the Killing Fields star has been recovered near Mount Baldy, considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the United States.

The father-of-three, an avid outdoorsman who has climbed mountains all over the world, starred in the 1985 period drama A Room with a View alongside Helena Bonham Carter, and also appeared in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. His TV credits include 24 and the superhero show Smallville.

Sands has two daughters with American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990, and a son, Henry, with his first wife Sarah Sands, the former editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

In January, his brother Nick said he still hoped his brother would prove his growing fears wrong and come home alive.

Search helicopter: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Monday announcing that ongoing search efforts were being conducted in the Mount Baldy Wilderness area on Saturday

Longtime couple: Sands has two daughters with American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, shown in November 2015 in Los Angeles, whom he married in 1990

Hit film: Sands is shown in the 1985 period drama A Room with a View alongside Helena Bonham Carter

Sands was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, northern England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce.

He was privately educated at Lord Wandsworth College, a boarding school in rural Hampshire, before going into acting.

The star first landed minor roles, alongside Anthony Hopkins in the 1983 TV movie A Married Man, and appearing in Privates on Parade, about a military entertainment group in Malaysia in the late 1940s.

His first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

Sands starred as journalist Jon Swain in the triple Oscar-winning movie.

But it was her turn the following year in the adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel A Room With A View that propelled Sands to stardom.

Playing philosopher and free-thinker George Emerson, he falls in love with Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch at a Florentine boarding house in the classic period drama.

The pair locked lips in a field of poppies in what is considered one of the most romantic on-screen kisses of all time.

Social media: The Sheriff’s Department on Twitter also shared videos of volunteers flying in helicopters on Saturday as part of the search for Sands

Multiple Searches: The Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches since January as part of a search for Sands with volunteers searching more than 500 hours.

English actor: Sands, presented in September 2019 in Italy, was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, in the north of England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce

Bonham Carter, however, later revealed that the timing was improvised as they failed to find blueberries for the scene.

She recalled: “Because of the sunset that we had been waiting for days, I think, if I remember correctly, to try and get that kiss, that must have been the magic moment, whatever that means.” And suddenly it was like, ‘Okay, you’re here, just give the kiss. Julian, you stay there; Helena, walk!

“It is very difficult to cross a plowed field in high heels and, oh my God, it was hard work.” I just knew I had to reach it without falling.

“And then not laugh when he kissed me. And it’s really hard to kiss someone when you’re only eighteen and you haven’t done it that often. So it was hard, it was hard.

The three-time Oscar-winning production featured a host of great British actors, including Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Simon Callow and Denholm Elliott.