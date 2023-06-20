Entertainment
The search for missing English actor Julian Sands, 65, continues in the Mount Baldy area five months later
The search for missing English actor Julian Sands has continued more than five months after he disappeared while on a hike.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a news release Monday announcing that continued search efforts were being conducted Saturday in the Mount Baldy wilderness area for the 65-year-old actor who disappeared while on a snowy hike in January.
The search effort included more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and personnel, but Sands was not located, the statement said.
Two helicopter and drone crews also supported the search effort.
Search teams were inserted via aviation assets across Mount Baldy and drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground teams.
Search ongoing: The search for missing English actor Julian Sands, shown in March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California, continues more than five months after he disappeared while on a hike
The sheriff’s department has conducted eight ground and air searches since January as part of a search for Sands with volunteers who completed more than 500 hours of searching.
“Despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Several areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have over 10 feet of ice and snow,” the statement said.
The actor’s missing person’s case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.
On Monday, the sheriff’s department also shared videos on Twitter of volunteers flying in helicopters on Saturday as part of the search for Sands.
Sands, who is known for his roles in Oscar-nominated films including 1985’s A Room With A View, was reported missing by his family on January 13 after going missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains in California.
A car believed to belong to the Killing Fields star has been recovered near Mount Baldy, considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the United States.
The father-of-three, an avid outdoorsman who has climbed mountains all over the world, starred in the 1985 period drama A Room with a View alongside Helena Bonham Carter, and also appeared in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. His TV credits include 24 and the superhero show Smallville.
Sands has two daughters with American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990, and a son, Henry, with his first wife Sarah Sands, the former editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
In January, his brother Nick said he still hoped his brother would prove his growing fears wrong and come home alive.
Search helicopter: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Monday announcing that ongoing search efforts were being conducted in the Mount Baldy Wilderness area on Saturday
Longtime couple: Sands has two daughters with American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, shown in November 2015 in Los Angeles, whom he married in 1990
Hit film: Sands is shown in the 1985 period drama A Room with a View alongside Helena Bonham Carter
Sands was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, northern England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce.
He was privately educated at Lord Wandsworth College, a boarding school in rural Hampshire, before going into acting.
The star first landed minor roles, alongside Anthony Hopkins in the 1983 TV movie A Married Man, and appearing in Privates on Parade, about a military entertainment group in Malaysia in the late 1940s.
His first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.
Sands starred as journalist Jon Swain in the triple Oscar-winning movie.
But it was her turn the following year in the adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel A Room With A View that propelled Sands to stardom.
Playing philosopher and free-thinker George Emerson, he falls in love with Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch at a Florentine boarding house in the classic period drama.
The pair locked lips in a field of poppies in what is considered one of the most romantic on-screen kisses of all time.
Social media: The Sheriff’s Department on Twitter also shared videos of volunteers flying in helicopters on Saturday as part of the search for Sands
Multiple Searches: The Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches since January as part of a search for Sands with volunteers searching more than 500 hours.
English actor: Sands, presented in September 2019 in Italy, was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, in the north of England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce
Bonham Carter, however, later revealed that the timing was improvised as they failed to find blueberries for the scene.
She recalled: “Because of the sunset that we had been waiting for days, I think, if I remember correctly, to try and get that kiss, that must have been the magic moment, whatever that means.” And suddenly it was like, ‘Okay, you’re here, just give the kiss. Julian, you stay there; Helena, walk!
“It is very difficult to cross a plowed field in high heels and, oh my God, it was hard work.” I just knew I had to reach it without falling.
“And then not laugh when he kissed me. And it’s really hard to kiss someone when you’re only eighteen and you haven’t done it that often. So it was hard, it was hard.
The three-time Oscar-winning production featured a host of great British actors, including Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Simon Callow and Denholm Elliott.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12212523/Search-missing-English-actor-Julian-Sands-65-continues-Mount-Baldy-area-five-months-later.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The search for missing English actor Julian Sands, 65, continues in the Mount Baldy area five months later
- Niantic launches ‘Rewarded AR’ for branded in-game AR advertising
- Milan Fashion Week Menswear SS24 Street Style
- ‘DP’ Season 2 Set To Release July 28, According To Netflix
- Most early-stage breast cancers “can be expected to survive long-term”
- Earthquakes in Chenab Valley | Mild, low-intensity tremors can prevent major disasters: experts
- Indonesian Widodo welcomes Japanese Emperor Naruhito
- Hartford HealthCare is making a donation to establish the Ice Hockey Fund
- Understated luxury was everywhere at Milan Men’s Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Global stocks mostly slide after US markets close for holiday
- Characteristics of gut microbiota in patients with metabolic associated fatty liver disease
- PM Modi to start in New York, to meet Elon Musk, top opinion leaders | Latest India News