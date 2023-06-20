Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt invests in promising startup Alcobev





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the ranks of Sunil Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in investing in a Mumbai-based alcobev startup called Cartel & Bros. The company aims to import and retail a diverse range of liquor brands in India, with its flagship Glenwalk, a blended Scotch whiskey imported from Scotland, set to enter the Indian market. In addition, Cartel & Bros plans to introduce vodka, tequila and single malt brands soon. Cartel & Bros: the team behind the startup Cartel & Bros, established on October 28, 2021, is a partnership company led by appointed partners Jitin Suresh Merani, Manish Srichand Pardasani, Rohan Niklesh Nihalani and Moksh Shrichand Pardasani. Notably, Rohan Nilani, a promoter of Morgan Beverages, is also involved in the startup. This experienced team is ready to meet the challenges of the alcobev industry, including complex regulations, state-level taxation and price controls. India has a promising market for Scotch Mokksh Soni, one of five Cartel & Bros partners and promoter of liquor retail chain Living Liquidz, remains optimistic about the startup’s potential to appeal to India’s younger generation. Although entering the alcobev industry comes with hurdles, the company has been granted a factory lease in Scotland, enabling it to offer its products at affordable prices and meet a broader base of young consumers. India’s dynamic and adventurous young population presents a promising market for Cartel & Bros. India’s growing thirst for quality spirits Recent data from the Scotch Whiskey Association (SWA) reveals that India has overtaken France to become the largest Scotch whiskey market for the UK in terms of volume. The import of Scotch whiskey has seen an impressive increase of 60% in 2022 compared to the previous year. These statistics highlight the growing demand for high-quality spirits in the country, providing a favorable backdrop for Cartel & Bros to enter the Indian liquor market. Sanjay Dutt’s Diversified Investment Portfolio Sanjay Dutt’s investment in Cartel & Bros adds another business to his already diverse portfolio. The famous Bollywood actor, known for his successful career, was last seen in the 2022 film Shamshera and has several exciting projects lined up including multi-star Baap. Additionally, he will be making a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, which is slated for release on September 7. Beyond his involvement in startup alcobev, Dutt has a minority stake of less than 1% in Cyber ​​Media (India) Limited, according to Trendlyne. CyberMedia is a leading specialty media house and renowned magazine brand in India, with a portfolio of 12 media properties and twelve associated websites, including www.CIOL.com. Sanjay Dutt’s investment in Cartel & Bros reflects the growing appeal of the alcobev startup sector among Bollywood celebrities. With the launch of Glenwalk, Cartel & Bros aims to make a significant impact on the Indian liquor market and expand its product offering to include a variety of premium spirits in the near future. As India’s alcohol market continues to boom, the collaboration between Sanjay Dutt and Cartel & Bros holds great promise for the startup and the actor’s businesses.

