Man Calls Underrated ‘Andhadhun’ and Bollywood Fans Hilariously Share ‘Hidden’ Gems

In a world where sarcasm dominates the digital realm, the internet and memes have become its faithful subjects. While not everyone enjoys its bittersweet flavor, there’s no denying that sarcasm has permeated our online culture. It’s like a secret language that only the most knowledgeable Internet users can decipher. In this regard, a Twitter user recently called the widely acclaimed film Andhadhun underrated, despite its undeniable success at the box office. Little did they know their comment would spark a sarcastic firestorm, with witty netizens eagerly joining the parade to expose the trend’s not-so-hidden gems.

It all started when Twitter user @shibhhuu wrote, Name an underrated Bollywood movie. I’ll start,” along with a snapshot of 2018’s super hit Andhadhun. And that set the stage for some serious skepticism!

However, in true internet fashion, others decided to embrace the sarcastic wave and gave their own twisted definition of underrated Bollywood movies.

From Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots, Bahubali, DDLJ, K3G, to Sholay, Deewar; the lineup had an impressive lineup of superhits that secured their place on the must-see list.

Amid the flurry of responses, some users couldn’t help but question the choice of original posters. One user hilariously replied, “Name an underrated Bollywood movie” proceeds to name a movie that made over 350 crore at the box office and features 2 of the biggest stars of Bollywood as the protagonists.“

Another user chimed in, stating, Underrated? I think it’s about to be called Overrated.”

The internet knows how to make things interesting, right?