Entertainment
Man Calls Underrated ‘Andhadhun’ and Bollywood Fans Hilariously Share ‘Hidden’ Gems
Man calls underrated ‘Andhadhun’ and Bollywood fans hilariously share ‘hidden’ gems (Photo credits: Twitter/@shibhhuu)
Which Bollywood movie do you think is the most underrated? Wrong answers only.
In a world where sarcasm dominates the digital realm, the internet and memes have become its faithful subjects. While not everyone enjoys its bittersweet flavor, there’s no denying that sarcasm has permeated our online culture. It’s like a secret language that only the most knowledgeable Internet users can decipher. In this regard, a Twitter user recently called the widely acclaimed film Andhadhun underrated, despite its undeniable success at the box office. Little did they know their comment would spark a sarcastic firestorm, with witty netizens eagerly joining the parade to expose the trend’s not-so-hidden gems.
It all started when Twitter user @shibhhuu wrote, Name an underrated Bollywood movie. I’ll start,” along with a snapshot of 2018’s super hit Andhadhun. And that set the stage for some serious skepticism!
Also read: What if The Archies was directed by Anurag Kashyap? Desis reimagines the Netflix movie with hilarious memes
However, in true internet fashion, others decided to embrace the sarcastic wave and gave their own twisted definition of underrated Bollywood movies.
From Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots, Bahubali, DDLJ, K3G, to Sholay, Deewar; the lineup had an impressive lineup of superhits that secured their place on the must-see list.
Amid the flurry of responses, some users couldn’t help but question the choice of original posters. One user hilariously replied, “Name an underrated Bollywood movie” proceeds to name a movie that made over 350 crore at the box office and features 2 of the biggest stars of Bollywood as the protagonists.“
Also Read: Poo in K3G, Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for Barbie Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits
Another user chimed in, stating, Underrated? I think it’s about to be called Overrated.”
Underrated?? I think it’s about to be called Overrated AB84 (@badyalarpan) June 20, 2023
Underrated bhai har movie ho skti ye nhi Aryan (@iAryan_Sharma) June 18, 2023
Name an underrated Bollywood movie” *proceeds to name a movie that made over 350 crore at the box office that stars 2 of Bollywood’s biggest stars as the protagonists* https://t.co/2dvoX3LN55 Khush (at the time of Noah Kahan). (@notsokhushh) June 19, 2023
The internet knows how to make things interesting, right?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/man-calls-andhadhun-underrated-and-bollywood-fans-hilariously-share-hidden-gems-8124529.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man Calls Underrated ‘Andhadhun’ and Bollywood Fans Hilariously Share ‘Hidden’ Gems
- Google Pixel Tablet review: It’s all about the dock
- Actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85
- What time is stumps in The Ashes 2023? Start and end of the game explained
- Zegna’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men celebrates modern tailoring and the fluidity of fashion
- New Zealand Eyes Southeast Asia’s Opportunities in Trade and Food Innovation
- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Colorado, according to the US Geological Survey
- Boris Johnson latest: MPs back scathing Partygate report and sanctions in humiliation for ex-PM
- Naruhito walks in the footsteps of Imperial Japan’s soft diplomacy
- Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt invests in promising startup Alcobev
- LSU drops CWS game to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2 – LSU
- Watch Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Homme Show Live From Paris