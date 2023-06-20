Who is Pooja, Sunny Deol’s wife?

THE mystery wife of Bollywood star Sunny Deol was spotted at her son’s wedding this week.

Pooja Deol’s rare appearance at the family event sparked viral interest – here’s everything we know about her.

Pooja married Sunny Deol in 1984 in a secret ceremony that took the community by storm

Who is Pooja Deol?

Pooja’s real name is Lynda, and she was born in London to an Indian father and a British mother.

According to reports from 2023, she was born on September 21, 1957, which would make her 67 years old this year.

The writer married Sunny Deol in 1984 in a secret ceremony that took the community by storm after photos leaked, according to Indianexpress.com

It came just a year after her husband’s Bollywood debut Betaab – in which he starred alongside actress Amrita Singh.

Amrita would have been stunned at the time and would have been his girlfriend.

Since marrying Sunny, Pooja has made a successful career in the writing and film industries.

Pooja participated in writing the screenplay for Bollywood romantic drama Yamla Pagla Deewana – which starred her husband, Bobby Deol and Hindi film actor Dharmendra.

Who is Sunny Deol and why is he famous?

He was born on October 19, 1956 as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol, in the village of Sahnewalin Punjab, India.

Sunny Deol is a stage name under which he has worked in over 100 Hindi films.

Aged 66, he had a brilliant career as an actor, director, producer and even politician.

His stereotypical film role is the fiery action hero, for which he won many prestigious awards such as Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards and the Screen Awards.

More recently, the Bollywood legend also won the Special Award for Outstanding Performance at the Zee Cine Awards.

Who are Sunny Deol’s children?

Sunny and Pooja share two sons together, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.



They resemble their mother in that they keep a fairly private personal life.

But, Karan followed in his father’s footsteps and broke into the film industry and his younger brother is not far behind.

Karan Deol

Eldest son of Bollywood icon Sunny, Karan was born on November 27, 1990 in Mumbai.

He is best known for his films Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013.

The 32-year-old married childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on June 18.

It was her mother Pooja’s first appearance in quite some time and photos of the glamorous affair have been circulating on social media.

Present were the whole family, his brother Rajveer, his uncle Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, as well as many others.

Rajveer Deol

Born and raised in Mumbai, Rajveer is the youngest son of Sunny and Pooja.

Much of Rajveer’s personal life is unknown and he keeps a low profile on social media.

Earlier this year, it was announced that he would be making his directorial debut alongside Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya, and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon.

It’s said to be a romantic coming-of-age tale called Dono.

Karan and Sunny also posted photos from the shoot in Thailand.