Karan Johar’s obsession with Bollywood families continues





Karan Johar is gearing up for the next season of Koffee with Karan on Disney Plus Hotstar. And as expected, Shah Rukh Khan will definitely be on the couch this season. However, it is not SRK but his son Aryan Khan who is going to be a star attraction as he will be making his KWK couch debut accompanied by his father. Most likely, Gauri Khan will also join them during the session and it is expected to be a very revealing session, especially on the connection between the three and Aryan Khan as a person and personality. Rumors are strong that The Archies team, including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, will also be making their talk show debut this season. But this is quite normal for Koffee with Karan as the famous director makes sure that every year child stars are featured or their films and projects are promoted on his show. Even though other actors also find a place on his show, they are mostly established actors who have found success on their own without any support from godfathers like Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, It is quite obvious that only established actors or Bollywood stars will find a place on the couch of the show or someone who belongs to prominent Bollywood families like Bachchan or Khan families. Almost all members of the Bachchan family, including Shweta Bachchan who is not even in the movies, have been on this show and that too on several occasions. While newbies like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are invited before they even become a star of the series, it takes people like Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan to give big hits like Andhadhun or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety respectively to find a place. on Karan’s couch. A-list actors like Govinda or even members of the Deol family have yet to get the invitation, while someone like Sara Ali Khan, who has yet to become an established star in the film industry , has already participated in the show several times. Based on these examples, many believe that Karan Johar is obsessed with child stars and is more inclined to favor members of a certain clan or family.



