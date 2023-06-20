Half of Bollywood doesn’t want to work with me; Gets Mumbai Police Security





Bollywood film writer Manoj Muntashir has been the recipient since netizens called the cringe-worthy dialogues of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in Adipurush. Directed by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film was mired in controversy from day one. Now, in the latest interview, Manoj has made shocking revelations about the industry and revealed he is being targeted by the lobby. On the other hand, the writer also got protection from Mumbai police after asking for the same. Recently, the filmmakers confirmed that they will revise the dialogues like jalegi tere baap ki and bua ka bagicha among others and they will be included in the coming days. Taking to his Twitter, the writer also revealed that his own brother used indecent words on social media to denounce him for the film. Speaking to Republic Bharat, Manoj Muntashir revealed that half of Bollywood doesn’t want to work with me because they know dialogues like paap ka devta and hawas ka pujaari can’t be passed if he works on the script. I defied Bollywood standards. Adding that he is the target of the lobby which has supported him for a long time. He added that despite his sincerity, he is heartbroken that people are offended for 5 out of 4000 dialogues. Manoj Muntashir added: If I had wanted to earn money, I could easily have done so. I could even buy a private jet, but I’d rather live an ordinary life. People line up to work with me, but I do at least 10 to 15 films a year. This is because despite having made my place in the film industry, I do not wish to compromise on my sanatan values. I show films that do not correspond to these values. I will not make money by compromising my values. Even if that means I don’t work on movies. Towards the end of the interview, Muntashir also said that he is not part of Bollywood that everyone knows. I get invitations from all parties but I never go. Manoj Muntashir is not part of Bollywood and people know that. On the other hand, Manoj Muntashir was taken to safety by Mumbai police after requesting it after receiving death threats. Must read: Shah Rukh Khan tells his wife Gauri, Aaram Se in this old video and calls her a speed freak gets limp reactions from netizens, One Comments Real Life Rab Ne Bana Di Scene Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

