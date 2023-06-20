The internet reacts to Navya Naveli Nanda’s Hindi in a new video. Watch | Bollywood





Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, talked about her work in the promotional video for an upcoming interview. While some praised her for addressing topics like “health care, legal awareness, domestic violence”, a portion of Instagram users couldn’t ignore her “awesome Hindi”. Read also : Internet reacts to Nysa Devgan’s speech in Hindi, asking “Why are Kajol and Ajay stalking their child by doing this?” Navya Naveli Nanda’s promotional video of an upcoming interview was shared on Monday. About Navya Naveli Nanda Navya is the granddaughter of veteran actors Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She is the great-granddaughter of famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His younger brother Agastya Nanda will soon make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Navya had spoken about not being interested in a career in a 2023 interview with Brut India. What Navya said in a new video In an upcoming episode of Phir Ziddi Hi Sahi with Supriya Paul, Navya said, “Toh ek cheez jo main baar-baar sunti hoon ki ‘Aap bahut young ho, aapke paas experience nahi hai’. Toh woh hamesha uth jaata hai ek question ki’ Arrey, aap toh 25 saal ki ho, aapko kya experience hai life ke baare mein? lack of experience. People ask me how I can work on health care, legal awareness, domestic violence, when I’m only 25).” She added, “Main hamesha sochti hoon ki arrey main agar 80 saal tak rukh jaaun kuch karne ke liye, toh duniya ka kya hoga? Humari at least majority is desh ki 80% jo log hai, age group humare ke haina? Bees get tees saal ke hai. Agar hum sab abhi pachas saal tak wait karlenge kuch karne liye toh yeh peedhi ka kya hoga? itna gyaan hai itni kam umar mein, toh hume underestimate bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum baut able hai aaj (should i wait to be 80 and then do the things i want? what will happen to the world if we all wait until this age to make changes in our society? What will happen to this generation. I think we are smart and have the knowledge and should not be underestimated). » Reactions to Navya’s video One commented on the promotional video shared on Instagram Reels, “Someone from Bollywood with real knowledge.” Another comment read, “Only star kid with a brain.” One person also wrote, “We need more like you…” A few also praised Navya’s Hindi. One Instagram user commented, “Navyas Hindi is really amazing, keep up the good work, I don’t understand parents, who don’t at least teach their kids their native language.” One person also said, I was really impressed with @navyanandas Hindi and his thoughts. Can’t wait to see the whole episode… Navya’s Podcast Navya was joined by actress-grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan on various episodes of her podcast What The Hell Navya, which she started last year. The three spoke about the issues women face in today’s society.

