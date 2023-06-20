CARRERA X PROWL UNVEILS SUMMER 23 EYEWEAR COLLECTION WITH BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY TIGER SHROFF

Carrera the Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand in collaboration with Prowl, the active lifestyle brand of Tiger Shroff unveiled the ‘Carrera x Prowl’ Summer ’23 eyewear collection

NEW DELHI , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carrera Eyewear, in collaboration with Prowl, today unveiled its Summer 23 athleisure collection featuring fitness icon and celebrity Tiger Shroff. This exciting partnership brings together the dynamic energy of Tiger Shroff and the innovative styles of Carrera, creating the perfect blend of fashion and athleisure.



LR Celebrity Tiger Shroff at the Carrera X Prowl Summer 2023 eyewear launch



The Summer ’23 collection captures the essence of the season with its youthful, bold and athletic designs, inspired by the latest fashion trends and sportsmanship, the collection offers a wide range of sunglasses and optical frames that harmoniously combine style and performance. Each piece showcases Carrera X Prowl’s commitment to providing eyewear that not only enhances everyone’s style, but also provides optimal comfort and durability.

Carrera x Prowl collection: Carrera Prowl’s C Logo Easy series represents the most recognizable shapes of the active concept that are reinterpreted to embody the iconic designs in a more contemporary way. Dedicated to a younger and sportier target, these models are inspired by the sportswear industry, featuring contrasting colors and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the emblematic C on the temples. Carrera x Prowl’s bi-injected styles apply technical features that, when combined together, ensure wearer comfort and durability combined with a perfect fit. On the top, flexible hinges provide extra grip for any outdoor sports activity.

On the occasion of the unveiling of the collection, Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo India Pvt. ltd. said “We are thrilled to team up with Prowl, one of india the most promising lifestyle brands. Prowl, through Tiger Shroff, quickly gained immense popularity among young people by symbolizing dedication and a healthy lifestyle, inspiring many to follow in his footsteps. The Prowl brand values ​​align perfectly with Carrera’s vision, which revolves around power, confidence and continuous self-improvement. I am confident that the Carrera Prowl collection will captivate sports and lifestyle enthusiasts, especially millennials. Tiger’s immense appeal, ranging from children and young people to the masses, ensures an exciting association that will resonate with a wide audience.”

“Carrera truly represents the essence of Prowl, as it truly connects with our bold, forward-thinking and fearless vision. I am privileged to partner with Carrera, a brand that holds such a great heritage and is known for its cutting edge designs. Being an avid outdoorsman myself, I have always been fascinated by eyewear. The Carrera Prowl collection personifies who I am and is the perfect lifestyle accessory for young people who are always on the go. . said Tiger Shroff.

This collaboration aims to expand Carrera’s reach among young and aspiring people who embrace their own unique lifestyle, making a statement in everything they do. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera X Prowl, this collection embodies the wearer’s bold and distinctive sense of style and will be widely promoted across all channels to further enhance the brand’s presence across India.

About Carrera:

Carrera is the flagship brand of the Safilo Group, Italy. Synonymous with pioneering design and exceptional quality – Carrera has been a benchmark brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continually challenging themselves and proudly approaching life by standing out from the crowd. Carrera Collection is made up of three main product families: CARRERA FLAG, the boldest expression of Carrera inspired by the archives with an eye on fashion and always one step ahead, CARRERA SIGNATURE, the evolution of the brand combining classic shapes with a touch of urban lifestyle and CARRERA ACTIVE reinterprets the brand’s roots in sport with a street style attitude.

About Prowl:

Prowl is an active lifestyle brand from Tiger Shroff. It’s not just organized to be called just another brand. It’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that is not just for a specific group of people, but for everyone. The brand symbolizes a way of life that brings discipline, calm, movement, confidence and comfort.

About Safilo

Established in 1934 in italy Veneto region, the Safilo group is one of the key players in the eyewear industry in the design, manufacture and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by combining stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo’s business model enables it to control its entire production and distribution chain. Research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milano, New York, hong kongAnd Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and its network of qualified manufacturing partners, the Safilo Group ensures that each product offers a perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching around 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive network of wholly-owned subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo’s well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses retailers of eye care, chains, department stores, specialty retailers, boutiques, duty free and sporting goods stores, is complemented by pure player Direct-to-Consumer and Internet sales platforms, in line with the development strategies of the group.

The Safilo Group portfolio includes its own main brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Priv Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina HerreraChiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Glasses by David BeckhamFossil, Hawaiian, HUGO, Isabel funny, jimmy chooJuicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi’s, Liz Claiborne, love moschino, Marc JacobsMissoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre CardinPORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armor.

The parent company, Safilo Group SpA, is listed on Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, the Safilo group recorded net revenues for €969.6 million.

Visit: https://www.carreraworld.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105185/Tiger_Shroff_at_launch_of_Carrera_X_Prowl.jpg

SOURCE CARRERA