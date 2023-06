UCS student featured in movie that wins Michigan Emmy – Macomb Daily

Superpowers possessed by Utica High Schools Maritsa Skowronek just got another boost of energy. The movie she was in won a Michigan Emmy. WOW! What an honor and what a great thing to be part of an incredible producer Keith Famie with superior vision and his entire team who brought this to life, said Athena Skowronek, speaking on behalf of her and her husband Ron and their daughter , Maritsa. Last October, audiences in Macomb County and across the state were introduced to the loving and enthusiastic student, who was featured in a documentary film about people with Down syndrome through on-mat interviews red, social media and news articles. The film, Chromosomally Enhanced: Whats Your Superpower, shows how the extra chromosome in people with Down syndrome gives them the ability to see the world through rose-colored glasses and celebrates the care, sincerity and empathy that go into all part of Maritsas’ natural DNA. The audience loved the film. So did the judges who gave the film top honors in the Human Interest category at Saturdays Michigan Emmy ceremony. Maritsa is a blessing to us and we are so proud that she can represent so many beautiful people and bring awareness to those superpowers they have deep in their hearts and souls, Athena said. Chromosomal enhancement: what’s your superpower? was one of several films from Famie’s Visionalist Entertainment Productions that won awards. We were blessed with five Emmys on Saturday, but this one meant the most to me, the producer and director of Wixom said, noting that the film featured 12 people with Down syndrome and two of between them were there to go on stage when he accepted to award it. It was a magical moment in itself. Famie said the documentary not only allowed him to shed light on people with Down syndrome, but also made people aware of the special characteristics they possess, which allows us all to be kind. just by being around them. I hope this movie rubs off on people, added Famie, known for producing documentaries that celebrate people and the communities they live in. His latest film project Detroit: The City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars, which airs Friday on Detroit Public Television at 8 p.m., features veterans from Macomb and Oakland counties. Chromosomal enhancement: what’s your superpower? visible on: https://chromosomallyenhancedwhatsyoursuperpower.vhx.tv/ For more information, visit https://whatisyoursuperpowerfilm.com/

