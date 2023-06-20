12 People From Hollywood Who Almost Worked On Fight Club

It’s one of those titles whose name value arguably outweighs its overall quality. It’s a great movie, no doubt, but its status as a cult classic has made fight club (1999) a kind of anomaly in the career of David Fincher. Dividing among critics upon its release, this project took off in the home video market a few years later and is now among the most recognizable titles of its entire decade.





Its cast and crew are also well known: in addition to Fincher behind the camera, actors standing in front of the lens included Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. But the names attached to the project have changed many times over the years, with several other popular Hollywood personalities having once signed on to take part, in one degree or another, in the production of this cult ’90s classic. are twelve Hollywood people who almost worked on fight club.

12 Buck Henry

Although you may not recognize Buck Henry by name, you’re probably familiar with a few of the projects he’s worked on over the years: taking The graduation (1967), for example. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work. And given that the film in question was based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel of the same name, it’s safe to say that Henry would have been a good choice for the adaptation.

Eventually, fight club was adapted by Jim Uhls, whose only other screenwriting credit was for the sci-fi action film Jumper (2008) with Hayden Christensen. These titles are at opposite ends of the quality spectrum, with Jumper probably being the reason you never heard of Uhls in the first place. But at the same time, you might not know Buck Henry either, which ultimately put him at the top of the list.

11 Brian Singer

Given some titles with tangible neo-black qualities such as The usual suspects (1995) saw the realization under the direction of the American filmmaker Brian Singerthere is a solid argument why it would have been perfect fight club. The 20th Century Fox production company even sent Singer a copy of Chuck Palahniuk’s book. And though he successfully received the book, Singer didn’t actually read it.

It’s unclear if he read the premise and just lost sight of himself in his research, or if he overlooked the whole project and said yes to the project despite not having any plan to fit it. Not that it matters, though. The production company had several other Hollywood names to check off before pulling the plug.

ten David O. Russell

From one controversial American director to another, this entry marks another filmmaker who has already been tapped to helm the current project. And like the previous choice on the list, David O. Russell also received Palahniuk’s book. But unlike Singer, he actually skimmed through its exciting pages with a primary interest in bringing the novel to the big screen.

Alas, O. Russell could not quite understand its involved and thematic plot. It’s understandable to some extent, but if O. Russell really resonated with his characters and wanted to see the project come to fruition, he could have given it more of an effort. But once again, 20th Century Fox has moved on to the next filmmaker on its list.

9 Danny Boyle

Continuing the search for a fight club director, 20th Century Fox contacted the English filmmaker Danny Boyle. He is known throughout his career for projects such as Trainspotting (1996) and 28 days later (2002), the first of which may somewhat resemble the style and general tone of fight club. He could very well have been a suitable choice for the role, in other words, and just like the others, he received a copy of the book.

Boyle read Palahniuk’s work cover to cover, but in the end, he just wasn’t interested. It remains to be seen if he declined the offer for a particular rarity of a creative or artistic vision, or if he received negative feedback in this regard and therefore withdrew. With another name, 20th Century Fox had another director in mind before landing on David Fincher.

8 peter jackson

new zealand director peter jackson has a staunch following of fans who would no doubt have had complete confidence in his adaptability fight club on the big screen in movie theatres. That was before he started working on The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but even then Jackson was too busy working on a project called The Scary (1996).

Before doing this supernatural comedy, he released celestial creatures (1994) with Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey. And even if the two projects were of high quality, fight club very well might have been the most defining work of Jackson’s career up to that point. But he stayed with The Scary until moving on to the biggest fantasy franchise movies have ever seen.

7 Russell Crowe

Aside from Brad Pitt, there’s only ever been one real contender for the role of Tyler Durden. He was the Australian actor Russell Crowewhich, although it did not have much value at the time of production for fight club undoubtedly achieved international recognition around the same time. fight club released the same year as The insider (1999) for which Crowe received a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

And though he failed, he garnered nods for the same category for the next two consecutive years, even winning for his fan-favorite efforts in Gladiator (2000). This is one of the most compelling prospects on the roster, with Russell Crowe playing Tyler Durden. But in the end, he might not have been able to hold a candle to Pitt’s perfect portrayal.

6 Matt Damon

From one main character to another, the American actor Matt Damon was heavily considered for the role of Narrator. Although anonymous, The Narrator was the protagonist of fight club, of course played by Edward Norton. But this name was far from the first choice of the production studio to play the main character of the adaptation.

They wanted a “brand name” to reinforce the film’s overall commercial value. And although Edward Norton enjoyed a string of successes in the late 1990s, he didn’t really burst onto the Hollywood scene until 1996, just two years before the casting process for fight club. Fortunately, they ended up choosing Norton.

5 Sean Penn

For the same reason as Damon, the team also considered Sean Penn for the role of Narrator. He held tremendous star power at that time, but not as much as Damon. The latter came out of an Oscar-winning writing effort thanks to Goodwill hunting (1997), and would undoubtedly have been the most prominent name for the role.

But Penn might have been the better choice when it comes to overall performance quality. Nothing against Damon in that regard. Penn was just a little more suited for a role of that ilk. But again, they made the right decision when casting Edward Norton.

4 Jeanne Garofalo

Then there are the many contenders for the role of Marla Singer. For those unfamiliar with the project as a whole or at least the names of its supporting actors, Marla was ultimately played by English actress Helena Bonham Carter. And just like with the protagonists, it’s hard to imagine anyone else stepping into Marla’s shoes.

But Jeanne Garofalo could also have been a foolproof choice. She rose to prominence over the next decade for starring in roles such as reality hurts (1994), this project in particular demonstrating a particular insight for a role of this genre. But Garofalo was far from the only actress the backstage team had in mind.

3 Courtney Love

There was a bit of controversy over Garofalo’s decision to say no to the role of Marla Singer, so 20th Century Fox quickly moved on to their next prospect. And of all the potential casting decisions or even crew member choices, Courtney Love as Marla is perhaps the easiest to imagine due to Love’s rough and tough exterior.

She is a musician in addition to being an actress, but her career as the latter really began a few years before the casting of fight club. His role in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) even earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globes. And although she failed, this part showed why she would have made an interesting choice for Marla Singer.

2 winona ryder

At this stage of her career, the American actress winona ryder had previously won critical acclaim for her roles in films such as The age of innocence (1993) by Martin Scorsese and Little woman (1994) by Gillian Armstrong.

But Ryder’s two roles that are most worth writing until the film’s current casting process would be Heathers (1989) and reality hurts (1994). Although these first two performances were more critically acclaimed, the latter two better showcased her full range as an actress. Her portrayal of Marla Singer would have been fascinating to watch.

1 Reese Witherspoon

Without a doubt, this is one of the most disconcerting casting prospects throughout the production of fight club. It’s really hard to consider Reese Witherspoon like Marla Singer never seen come to fruition, even in an alternate timeline where the studio has gone through its brief thinking in this regard.

But eventually, studio executives felt she was too young to portray the role properly, and ultimately they moved on to Helena Bonham Carter. And with good reason. While Witherspoon is of course a talented actress with many impressive efforts under her belt even from this time period, there’s no doubt that the studio ultimately made the right call when casting Marla Singer.