Garfield turns 45 – The Daily Illini





Exactly 45 years ago today, cartoonist Jim Davis published his first-ever comic strip of the iconic orange cat Garfield in 41 newspapers across the United States. The three-part comic shows a man in a blue shirt with brown hair posing as Jon Arbuckle, a cartoonist, with his cat Garfield. Jon’s last quote in the strip is that our only thought is to entertain you, while Garfield makes his very first joke: feed me. Garfield would go on to inspire the hit cartoon Garfield and Friends of the late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as two Garfield animated films from the early 2000s. An additional short animated series titled Garfield Originals aired in 2019 and 2020, consisting of 120 short clips of Garfield, each approximately 30 seconds in length. These animated attempts to move Garfield on screen have been a way to keep the cartoon a topic of interest over the years. However, Garfield and Jon clearly don’t need much help keeping readers. In 2013, 35 years after the comic book’s initial release, Garfield was awarded the Guinness World Record for most circulated comic book of all time. Appearing in over 2,500 newspapers around the world at the height of his popularity, Garfield continues to hold the record to this day. An upcoming Garfield movie is set to hit the big screen in 2024; an animated project featuring the voices of top actors such as Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Cecily Strong. After so many years, the original comic book from the late 1970s remains iconic, marking the debut of the Garfields character. The comic did not originally focus on the famous orange feline, as Davis first published his comic under the title Jon for the Pendleton Times newspaper in Pendleton, Indiana. Davis said in a 2000 interview with CNN that he studied the comics closely and found that pet dogs used to perform well with audiences, citing examples such as Snoopy from Peanuts and Marmaduke from Marmaduke. Davis also said in the interview that he named the cat after his grandfather, James A. Garfield Davis. Also, Jon Arbuckle was a joke he made up from an old coffee ad from the 50s. Anyone who’s read the comic for a while will notice that Garfield and Jon don’t look alike as they were closer to the comic’s inception. Davis said in an interview with The Guardian for Garfield’s 40th birthday that the cat had an almost Darwinian evolution. The cat now usually stands on two legs, with larger eyes and a slightly smaller body. The creator of the popular Peanuts comic, Charles Schulz, actually helped Davis develop Garfield’s look, evolving him to look more like Snoopy by making him bipedal. The beloved comic is widely available today both in paper form around the world and online each day. Currently 77, Davis still writes a daily Garfield comic strip, with this year’s birthday cartoon featuring the cat tap-dancing on a table to a great wrapped birthday present from its owner. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyillini.com/buzz-stories/2023/06/19/garfield-celebrates-his-45th-birthday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos