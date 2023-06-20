Here’s why Irrfan Khan was pissed at the first Bollywood Actors Roundtable | Bollywood

When the late actor Irrfan Khan filmed for the first Bollywood Actors Roundtable in 2012, he was pretty flustered. The inaugural Bollywood Leading Actors Roundtable was moderated by Rajeev Masand and featured Irrfan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on whether he was jealous of Irrfan Khan: I didn’t know him well, we were in different circles’) Rajeev Masand Reveals Irrfan Khan Was Pissed At First Bollywood Actors Roundtable

In a podcast with YouTuber Varun Duggi, Rajeev recalled how hard it was every year to bring all the actors together for a night to lead the Bollywood Actors Roundtable. And the problems started to arise from the premiere in 2012.

Irrfan was pissed

Nawaz was filming in Wai at this time for Ketan Mehta’s film (Manjhi: The Mountain Man) so the only time we could shoot Round Table was at midnight. He would break free from filming at 8am, drive four hours to Mumbai for our filming, then drive back to Wai for filming the next day. So everything went well except an hour before the shooting, I received a call saying that Irrfan could not come. He was shooting for a YRF (Yash Raj Films) film (Gunday) and it had lasted. I could not reach Irrfan because his phone was switched off. So I had to start calling other directors and producers to say a word to them. Nikkhil Advani had just worked with him and he put in a good word. Irrfan came in, very upset because he was taken off a set for this. We shot it until 3 a.m., and the roundtable really took off,” Rajeev said in the podcast.

When Akshaye Khanna just wouldn’t talk

Rajeev recalled another incident where he invited Akshaye Khanna to the last Bollywood Actors Roundtable he hosted, but the actor just didn’t speak. On the other end of the spectrum was Ranveer Singh, who is still on some 200 Redbulls. The others were there. They were also trying to get Akshaye to open up, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen.

No round table of actresses in first year

Rajeev has confessed that the reason he didn’t host a Bollywood actresses roundtable in the first year was because he mistakenly assumed that actresses just wouldn’t get along. But he gave it a try the following year, and to his surprise, the actress roundtable really took off as all the actors sincerely cheered each other on.